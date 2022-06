A mother is saying her son’s bright orange sneakers were what led to his miraculous rescue recently on the Mississippi River following a barge crash, according to WCCO. On June 3, Jeremy Koenig, 45, and his four kids, who ranged in age from 11 to 3, were fishing in the Mississippi River in Red Wing, Missouri, when a barge collided with their small boat, cops said. The children were all wearing lifejackets, according to Central Daily.

RED WING, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO