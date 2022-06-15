Baltimore guard Carlton Carrington commits to Pitt basketball

Pitt coach Jeff Capel added a second member to his class of 2023 when rising high school senior Carlton Carrington pledged to enroll next year.

Carrington, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season for St. Francis Academy in Baltimore. He also shot 45.2% from the field (85 of 188) and 82% from the foul line (41 of 50).

He is rated the No. 100 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com. He chose Pitt over scholarship offers from George Mason, Iona, Stanford, Loyola Chicago, Rutgers, LSU, La Salle, DePaul, VCU and George Washington.

Capel received a verbal commitment in January from Marlon Barnes, a 6-6 forward from Lyndhurst, Ohio. Barnes is 80th on Rivals.com’s Top 150 list of 2023 prospects.

Carrington’s commitment is vital for Capel, who will have three graduate guards — Jamarius Burton, Greg Elliott and Nelly Cummings — plus redshirt senior guard Nike Sibande on the roster in the upcoming season. Capel also secured a commitment Monday for the Class of 2022 when four-star point guard Dior Johnson announced he was heading to Pitt.

With 13 players on scholarship, Pitt’s 2022-23 roster will include at least eight new players, including transfers Elliott, Cummings, Johnson and Blake Hinson, incoming freshman twins Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham, center Fede Federiko and junior college transfer guard Cashius McNeilly.

Sibande is expected to return from a knee injury that occurred at the outset of the 2021-22 season, and he will join holdovers Burton, John Hugley IV, William Jeffress and Nate Santos.