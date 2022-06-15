ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore guard Carlton Carrington commits to Pitt basketball

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S53iG_0gBbwa4f00

Pitt coach Jeff Capel added a second member to his class of 2023 when rising high school senior Carlton Carrington pledged to enroll next year.

Carrington, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 13.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season for St. Francis Academy in Baltimore. He also shot 45.2% from the field (85 of 188) and 82% from the foul line (41 of 50).

He is rated the No. 100 overall prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com. He chose Pitt over scholarship offers from George Mason, Iona, Stanford, Loyola Chicago, Rutgers, LSU, La Salle, DePaul, VCU and George Washington.

Capel received a verbal commitment in January from Marlon Barnes, a 6-6 forward from Lyndhurst, Ohio. Barnes is 80th on Rivals.com’s Top 150 list of 2023 prospects.

Carrington’s commitment is vital for Capel, who will have three graduate guards — Jamarius Burton, Greg Elliott and Nelly Cummings — plus redshirt senior guard Nike Sibande on the roster in the upcoming season. Capel also secured a commitment Monday for the Class of 2022 when four-star point guard Dior Johnson announced he was heading to Pitt.

With 13 players on scholarship, Pitt’s 2022-23 roster will include at least eight new players, including transfers Elliott, Cummings, Johnson and Blake Hinson, incoming freshman twins Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham, center Fede Federiko and junior college transfer guard Cashius McNeilly.

Sibande is expected to return from a knee injury that occurred at the outset of the 2021-22 season, and he will join holdovers Burton, John Hugley IV, William Jeffress and Nate Santos.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Michigan Life

Coppin State transfer Jesse Zarzuela verbally commits to CMU men's basketball

Tony Barbee has made another addition to his backcourt heading into the 2022-23 season, this time through the transfer portal. Jesse Zarzuela, a rising junior guard who last played at Coppin State, announced his verbal commitment to CMU Tuesday in a tweet. Zarzuela had been on campus during the previous weekend for an official visit, according to his twitter. He will have two seasons of eligibility.
BALTIMORE, MD
byjoandco.com

Ten Reasons Not To Move To Baltimore, Maryland

Are you considering moving to Baltimore, Maryland? Indeed, Baltimore is an amazing city. There is no doubt about it. With distinctive seasons, amazing views, and the booming economy in the Baltimore area, it’s easy to see why many people love this city. Although living in Baltimore may seem like a great idea, there are some cons you may not know about. I have outlined some of the cons below to help you decide whether Baltimore is the right place for you.
Baltimore Times

A New Beginning for The Baltimore Arena￼

On June 9, 2022, Oak View Group (OVG), the largest sports and entertainment venue developer and financing company, announced in a groundbreaking ceremony that renovations are underway for the transformation of the 60-year-old Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Once renovations are complete, the arena will help promote further investments and traffic for the downtown area.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland College Basketball
State
Ohio State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Basketball
Local
Maryland College Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Baltimore Times

Huber Memorial Church’s H.O.P.E AcademyOver 36 Years of Helping Our People Excel

Each year, the vision of the Rev. Dr. P.M. Smith culminates with the graduation ceremony of The H.O.P.E. (Helping Our People Excel) Academy. Located at1808 Edison Highway in Baltimore, the school provides a quality, low-cost education in a Christian environment. The 21st Fifth Grade Commencement Exercises took place June 2, 2022, at the Huber Community Life Center, 5700 Loch Raven Blvd. in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
Person
George Washington
kcrw.com

Writer and producer David Simon on the shocking level of corruption in Baltimore

David Simon co-created the HBO miniseries “We Own This City” based on the book by Justin Fenton. He is also the creator and executive producer of HBO’s “The Wire” about the drug trade in Baltimore. Simon tells The Treatment that in the years since “The Wire” ended, the drug war and police corruption in Baltimore have only gotten worse. He talks about how the police prioritize the wrong statistics in promoting officers. And he tells us about the memo he sent HBO before “The Wire” got picked up.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#College Transfer#St Francis Academy#Stanford#Lsu#Vcu#Rivals Com
weaa.org

Race for Baltimore City State’s Attorney

Two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby and challengers Ivan Bates, a local defense attorney and Thiru Vignarajah, a former city, state and federal prosecutor are in the race to be elected Baltimore City State’s Attorney. Baltimore Sun journalist Lee Sanderlin and city residents weigh in on the candidates.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Baltimore Shootings: Friday, June 17

Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17. Victim pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wound to the head at 8:56 p.m from shooting reported at 8:14 p.m. - Unit Block of Beechfield Avenue. Unknown male victim shot in the head transported to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Woman injured in Cedonia shooting

BALTIMORE, MD—Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting on Thursday evening. At around 7:15 p.m. on June 16, officers responded to the intersection of Leidan Road and Arnham Road (21206) where the found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.  Detectives are … Continue reading "Woman injured in Cedonia shooting" The post Woman injured in Cedonia shooting appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
257
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy