The main runway at the Lincoln Airport is almost 13,000 feet long, making it one of the longest runways at any commercial airport in the U.S. The nearly 2½-mile-long strip of concrete and asphalt is a relic from the airport's past as an Air Force base that was home to B-47 bombers in the 1950s and '60s.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO