‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider in middle of Fox Sports’ first pitch controversy

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A spokesperson for Fox Sports said the network had no intention to “overshadow” “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, whose first pitch at the Giants vs. Dodgers game on Saturday didn’t make the broadcast.

Schneider, the first transgender contestant on “Jeopardy!” to participate in the Tournament of Champions, was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Oracle Park on the Giants’ Pride Day. Fox Sports instead aired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch’s first pitch from Thursday.

"On Saturday, as part of a promotional package for the weekend's NASCAR race in northern California, we aired a taped first pitch of famed NASCAR driver Kurt Busch," a Fox Sports spokesman told SFGATE.com . "This promotion was in no way meant to overshadow the ceremonial first pitch for the game as it is not routine for us to air."

Fox Sports added that first pitches usually don’t make telecasts.

During Saturday’s Giants-Dodgers broadcast, Fox aired Busch’s pitch as if it was happening at that time.

“Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch,” said play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, failing to mention the timing of Busch’s pitch. “Of course, we’ve got the NASCAR race tomorrow coming up from Sonoma. You’ll see that on the Fox networks.”

Giants NBC Sports Bay Area play-by-player Duane Kuiper addressed the situation on Sunday’s Giants-Dodgers broadcast.

“I wanted to make a correction from what I watched yesterday on the Fox broadcast,” Kuiper said . “The broadcast implied that Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch yesterday, which was not true. … Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch on Thursday. It was Amy Schneider from ‘Jeopardy!’ fame who threw out the first pitch on Pride Day yesterday. So I just wanted to make sure that she got her due.”

Fans on Twitter complained about the editing of Schneider’s pitch, and expressed confusion about the mishap.

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider throws out the first pitch before Saturday's Giants-Dodgers game.
“Well, that’s Fox for you,” Schneider tweeted after a Twitter user accused Fox of purposely editing the first pitch from the broadcast.

