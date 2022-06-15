‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ boss vowed to ‘disown’ his kids over Princess Leia secret

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” boss Joby Harold revealed Wednesday that he had to swear his kids to secrecy when they found out a fan favorite was going to play a pivotal role in the new Disney+ hit.

Spoiler alert: Harold, who doubles as writer and executive producer of the series, joked that he had to warn his offspring he would be forced to disown them if they told anyone how important Princess Leia was to the journey that Obi-Wan was about to go on, reports Newsweek .

“I didn’t tell a lot of people. I kept it a big secret — but within my home someone’s got to, you know?” Harold told the outlet. “[To] carry the weight with me, I can’t do it all by myself.”

He continued: “They had known about Leia and that was the one thing I [said] ‘I will disown you if ever you [tell someone],’ because they knew the codename [for Leia] so they figured it out, and I was just like ‘you can never tell a soul.'”

In the series, Leia — played by 10-year-old Vivien Lyra Blair — is kidnapped by an Inquisitor named Reva (Moses Ingram) to lure exiled Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) out of hiding and into the clutches of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

“I think I was probably supposed to do that, I knew that,” Harold said when asked about whether or not he was supposed to keep the secret from his family. “I couldn’t not tell them, you know?”

“Kenobi” writer Joby Harold threatened to disown his kids if they told anyone about Princess Leia being in the series. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Writer Joby Harold said Leia’s involvement in the series was equally important as Luke’s. Lucasfilm

“So we shared responsibility, and they were very good about keeping it to themselves because they were sworn to secrecy,” he added.

Harold’s kids did not disappoint their father, as fans were unaware of the princess’ involvement until the series premiered on May 27, 2022.

“[I’m] happy and nervous in equal amounts, happy that it seemed to resonate for audiences when that was revealed,” Harold said.

“Because to a great degree we know where we’re going [with the show] … so, getting to do that with Leia, and also getting to bring to the conversation the notion that she’s important, and it’s not all about Luke and they are both of equal importance in the Skywalker saga.”

Ewan McGregor and Vivien Lyra Blair attend a surprise premiere of the first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” at the Star Wars Celebration on May 26, 2022. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Fans of the series were treated to a few glimpses of nostalgia during this week’s episode, with star Christensen shedding his dark armor and putting on his Jedi robe once more.

“I still can’t believe we actually got this prequel flashback scene in 2022 with Hayden as Anakin and Ewan as Obi Wan,” gushed one fan .

Fans were treated to a bit of nostalgia in the form of a flashback with Hayden Christensen (left) and Ewan McGregor training in combat. Disney Lucasfilm

Several fans expressed their glee at seeing Christensen devoid of his Darth Vader armor. Disney Lucasfilm

“The flashback of Anakin and Obi-Wan happily sparring and then the cut to Vader staring off he was thinking about it!!! He was remembering good times with Obi-Wan. I am not OKAY,” another emotional fan raved .

Meanwhile, one viewer was just happy an iconic hairstyle was back.

“FLASHBACK WITH MULLET OBI-WAN,” they said .

The final Season 1 episode of “Kenobi” airs on June 22, 2022, on Disney+ .