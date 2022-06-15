ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

Claiborne Co. Sheriff, US Marshals arrest 2 fugitives in the area

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sq5L4_0gBbub1o00

TAZEWELL, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Two fugitives wanted out of Blount County and Lancaster County, Nebraska have been arrested in Claiborne County after law enforcement agents located them Tuesday.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office shared about the arrests on Wednesday, stating that it has two detectives attached to the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, which also assisted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025QnV_0gBbub1o00
James Wood Butler Jr. (Photo: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtO1c_0gBbub1o00
William Andrew Lee. (Photo: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, on June 14, detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force arrested James Wood Butler Jr. , 68, of Bastrop, Texas, and William Andrew Lee , 49, of Townsend, Tenn.

Bear euthanized after injuring mom, child at Smokies campground

Butler was a wanted fugitive from Lancaster County, Neb. for Sexual Assault of a Child 1st Degree. Lee was a wanted fugitive from Blount County, Tenn. for multiple counts of Aggravated Burglary.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says its affiliation with the U.S. Marshals Office allows the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office access to resources to locate and apprehend fugitives from Claiborne County and fugitives who come to the area to avoid prosecution from other jurisdictions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Man breaks into home, exposes himself in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man has been arrested after breaking into someone’s home and exposing himself. On Sunday, June 12, an officer for Mayville Police Department responded to a call that an unknown man had broken into a home and had exposed himself to one of the females in the house.
MARYVILLE, TN
WJHL

Food trailer stolen in Kingsport, authorities searching for suspect

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for a missing food trailer after owners say it disappeared from a parking lot Thursday afternoon. According to a post from Curbside Kitchen Inc., a mobile eatery based in Kingsport, the trailer went missing sometime between 12-4 p.m. Thursday. It was parked in the 4000 block of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Court docs: Gray man kidnapped own family so they could flee to Mexico

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Gray man faces multiple charges after he allegedly paid someone to help him kidnap his family so they could flee to Mexico, according to court documents. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) charged the man, identified as Omar Najera Robles, 38, with aggravated kidnapping and four counts of especially […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Blount County, TN
Crime & Safety
Claiborne County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Claiborne County, TN
City
Tazewell, TN
County
Blount County, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Teen dies after ATV crash in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teenager died Friday following a crash involving an ATV in Jefferson County, according to a release by the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, June 15, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Lakeway Central Fire Department responders and Jefferson County EMS responded to an ATV crash. Upon arrival, Laura Beth Childress, 15, of Jefferson City, was found and given aid, officials said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Us Marshals#Claiborne Co#Sheriff#Smokies Campground Butler#The U S Marshals Office#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Truth in Sentencing Bill to Become Law

‘It just made a lunge at me’ | 90-year-old bear attack victim speaks on event. A 90-year-old bear attack victim is thankful to be alive after a bear and three of its cubs had a close encounter with her while she sat on her front porch. Updated: 4 hours...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bear attack victim recalls ‘horrifying’ experience

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- One Sevier County woman is recovering after a bear attacked her earlier this week. “Oh, I was horrified,” Altha Williams said when asked if she was scared when she saw the bear. She wound up with only some scratches after her encounter with the bear. Altha Williams says she has bears […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WSET

TBI holds news conference regarding missing Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday morning regarding missing Summer Wells. Wednesday marks one year since Wells was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County. TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said...
WJHL

Vehicles damaged in crash at Kingsport auto dealer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash resulted in damage to several vehicles at a local car dealer. It happened Thursday morning at HD Motors in Kingsport. The owner told News Channel 11 that a vehicle went off the road and damaged nine vehicles in the dealership’s lot. According to a report from the Kingsport Police […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Vigil held one year after Summer Wells was reported missing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vigil was held Wednesday evening, one year after Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County. People gathered at Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport where there was song and prayer. The vigil took place at the spot where Summer’s mother had taken her swimming before returning […]
WATE

WATE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy