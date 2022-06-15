ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WV projected to close fiscal year $1.2 billion ahead of estimates

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmKeV_0gBbuYKV00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Joint Finance Committee met Monday as part of the West Virginia Legislature June 2022 Interim sessions where they heard from a number of speakers on the economic status and projected progress of the Mountain State.

State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy spoke during the session, revealing to the committee that the state is projected to close out the fiscal year (which will end on June 30) $1.2 billion ahead of estimates.

According to Hardy, West Virginia is currently already $73 million ahead of projections for the month of June, coming into the month having already collected $1.1 billion more in revenue than had originally been anticipated throughout the first 11 months of the fiscal year.

With nearly $800 million in surplus funding from the 2023 budget having already been earmarked by the legislature, roughly $400 million will remain for other purposes.

These funds are likely to be allocated during a special session over the summer.

Deputy Revenue Secretary Muchow also spoke at Monday’s meeting, explaining a significant rise in severance taxes as a result of the increasing prices of natural gas and coal. The committee was informed that collections for May 2022 were at $754 million.

Muchow also predicted during his presentation to the committee that the energy sector will remain strong, as demand has yet to wane.

The full 2022 June Interim Committee schedule can be found here, and more information on these sessions can be found at the West Virginia Legislature website here.

Additional coverage from LOOTPRESS of Monday’s legislative sessions can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Another round of severe weather knocks out power across WVa

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Another round of severe storms knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of customers across West Virginia on Friday. Appalachian Power said about 64,000 customers were without service throughout the state Friday evening, including more than 12,000 in Kanawha County, 9,300 in Fayette County and 6,900 in Mingo County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lawmakers urged to provide financial relief for struggling seniors

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s Interim sessions for the West Virginia Legislature saw a morning meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Pensions and Retirement during which lawmakers were urged to provide financial relief for seniors in the Mountain State. The committee heard from AARP West Virginia State...
BUSINESS
Lootpress

No help from this Governor

Those expecting, or hoping, for a financial lifeline on gasoline prices from Governor Jim Justice were sadly disappointed last week. They shouldn’t have been. With the state’s budget surplus, no matter where it came from, the Governor could offer beleaguered motorists a break.. But Justice will not do it — now or ever.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Post Audit Report Shows Problems with Licensing Boards’ Websites

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS)- During a Post-Audit Subcommittee meeting during Legislative Interims in Charleston on Sunday, members of the legislature received a report detailing shortcomings with Chapter 30 Board websites. Chapter 30 Boards are occupational licensing boards such as the Board of Pharmacy, the Board of Accountants, the Board of Medicine, and the Board of Osteopathic Medicine.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

LOCHHRA briefed in Interim Sessions

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In Tuesday’s Interim sessions for the WV Legislature, the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resource Accountability (LOCHHRA) heard from several departments on a number of issues affecting the state. The designated state authority on mental health and substance abuse disorders, the Bureau...
HEALTH
Lootpress

WVDNR announces West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today that 34 lucky anglers have been selected as prize winners as part of this year’s West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway. This year marked Gold Rush’s 5th anniversary. In commemoration of this milestone, the WVDNR and...
HOBBIES
Lootpress

2022 West Virginia Maple Syrup Production Numbers Released

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has released the 2022 maple syrup production numbers for the State. Production totaled 13,000 gallons in 2022, unchanged from the previous year. The number of taps, 77,000, and yield per tap, 0.169 gallons, were unchanged as well. On average, the maple syrup season opened on February 6 and closed on March 12, with the average season length coming in at 34 days. The first date of recorded sap collection was January 10 and the last day was April 20.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia Legislature#Fiscal Year#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Wv
Lootpress

Supreme Court Releases 2021 West Virginia Court System Annual Report

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has issued the 2021 West Virginia Court System Annual Report. The report is available on the publications page of the West Virginia Judiciary website: http://www.courtswv.gov/public-resources/press/Publications/index.html. The report includes photos and descriptions of events that occurred throughout the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Ascend West Virginia announces second class of remote workers

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ascend West Virginia, the nation’s premier talent attraction and. retention program today announced its second class has begun the move to the Greenbrier Valley. Founded by West Virginia native Brad D. Smith and his wife Alys, Ascend WV will provide these pioneers more than $20,000 in incentives–and a path to “Almost Heaven.”
LEWISBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Enjoy the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System at no cost for WV Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice announced during a briefing on Wednesday that the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System would be accessible to Mountain State residents at no cost this weekend. “This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ for the support of the residents of WV,” said Marketing Consultant...
LIFESTYLE
Lootpress

New bill would require American flags to be produced in United States

(LOOTPRESS) – The legislation will require the federal government to purchase flags produced entirely on American soil with American materials, if passed. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the bipartisan All-American Flag Act, which would require the federal government to exclusively purchase flags that are entirely produced and manufactured in the United States. Bipartisan companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Representatives Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Shontel Brown (D-OH), Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

Jarred Cannon takes Oath of Office as New Delegate

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jarred Cannon of Hurricane became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates June 15. House Clerk Stephen Harrison administered the oath of office. Cannon, a Republican, will represent the 22nd District to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam....
HURRICANE, WV
Lootpress

Man killed on WVa interstate identified as Pennsylvania man

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A gunman who was fatally shot by police on an interstate highway in northern West Virginia after he wounded a sheriff’s deputy has been identified as a Pennsylvania man, state police said. Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, was killed by law enforcement Thursday...
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy