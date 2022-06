Three people were arrested by Grambling State University police Saturday when they were found to be on campus illegally. A GSU officer was patrolling the campus Saturday evening when individuals who have been banned from campus residential areas were spotted. Officers and a housing official found Joe Cleveland, 18, of Monroe, and Kenedi Hall, 19, of Sherwood, Ark., on the third floor of Douglas Hall.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO