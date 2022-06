I look forward to reading the Opinion pages of The Ellsworth American every week and this week I was really impressed by the entire two pages, especially Jill Goldthwait’s column. She expressed every thought and feeling I have about the school shootings and said it in a way that I felt was strong and perfect. If only our members of Congress could all be forced to read it, perhaps they would develop a stronger spine. Unfortunately, the gun lobby money speaks louder.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO