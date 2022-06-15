ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mail-in ballots, other mail found along busy San Diego freeway

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsShg_0gBbtdpT00

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and San Diego County elections officials are investigating after a half-dozen mail-in ballots and other unrelated mail were found last week along a local freeway.

Four of the ballots were recovered by a local driver named Brent Walters. He told FOX 5 in a Facebook message that he found them June 7, the day of California’s statewide primary election, as he was fixing a flat tire on his vehicle on state Route 163 near Interstate 8 in San Diego.

Walters said he picked up a small stack and took several photos “to be able to have proof to report to someone.” His concerns then were shared with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes’ office.

Granite Hills teacher accused of sexual misconduct

In an email, Paes said they collected four unopened ballot envelopes from Walters.

“We visited the site and recovered an additional two unopened ballot envelopes as well as other mail pieces unrelated to the Registrar of Voters office,” Paes said, adding that it was referred to the U.S. Postal Service as “a suspected case of stolen mail.”

It is not immediately clear how the mail ended up near the freeway, but a USPS spokeswoman said the agency’s law enforcement arm is aware of the report of recovered mail.

“Postal Inspectors are currently investigating the incident and unable to comment further at this time,” Postal Inspector Patricia Mendoza wrote in an email.

Board of supervisors continue push to sue gun manufacturers

Every registered voter in California gets a vote-by-mail ballot sent to them ahead of elections due to a new law signed last year by Gov. Gavin Newsom . Under the law which made permanent changes instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic, ballots must go out at least 29 days before an election. Even with the law, voters still have the choice to vote or drop off mail-in ballots in person.

Last week’s election had implications for November with key races including for San Diego City Council, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the mayor of Chula Vista and spots in Sacramento and in Washington D.C.

Those with information about suspicious activity involving the mail were asked to report it to local authorities or to postal inspectors by calling 877-876-2455.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 67

Blue lies mostly
3d ago

The solution is simple: If you can’t physically come to a voting location and show a validate state driver’s license or photo ID, you can’t vote. As for military, I think a secure voting system can be implemented on-site and then the results can be transmitted back stateside.

Reply(13)
29
Guest
3d ago

The media and the Democrats tell us there is no election fraud and those found ballots aren't evidence of election fraud.

Reply(1)
30
Lam D.
2d ago

if people can watch a two hour movies or a sport game, people can take 20 minutes to vote in person. Vote by mails should not be an option. DEMONRATS want vote by mails so they can cheat. They cheated and that is what we have today in the White house, a kneeling coward and an incompetent president who destroys our country. VOTE IN PERSON WITH PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP is the only way. Everybody who work and pay tax should have a day off to go to the voting booth, they must provide proof that they vote to get paid for the day off.

Reply(6)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

City of Escondido loses Police Chief

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week the Escondido Police Department announcing long-time Police Chief, Ed Varso, will be stepping down to head the Police Department in Menifee, California. City of Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the search for a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Elections
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Elections
CBS 8

Mayor Todd Gloria signs $5 billion 'Ready to Rebuild' budget for City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria signed the $5 billion "Ready to Rebuild" fiscal year 2023 budget just days after it was passed unanimously by the San Diego City Council. Gloria's budget features an increase of $141 million from the initial proposed budget in May, a 2.9% increase. It focuses on repairing aging infrastructure, improving city services, enforcing new regulations, increasing pay for first responders and other city employees, and reducing homelessness, according to the mayor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Tightening water restrictions lead more San Diegans to replace their lawns

They've been part of the American Dream, Southern California style for decades. But verdant lawns are disappearing more and more thanks to shrinking water supplies. The Golden State is now in its third year of drought. A study published by the journal Nature Climate Change in February found this is the worst drought in what is now the western United States in 1,200 years.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: The Surveillance Ordinance Is Back, Baby

San Diego’s surveillance ordinance will be back in front of elected officials for a second and possibly final vote on Monday. There doesn’t appear to be any substantive changes to the text since it got the Council’s initial approval in November 2020 and then underwent review by the mayor’s office and heads of the city’s various employee unions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Freeway#Ballots#Us Postal Service#Election Local#The U S Postal Service#Postal Inspectors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 8

San Diego home buyers and sellers dealing with housing market changes

SAN DIEGO — Homes that would typically fly off the market aren't anymore and this appears to be a new trend for San Diego. "When inventory is low prices remain up but right now we’re seeing a vast increase in the interest rate that many people are bumped out of the market, they just can’t afford the houses," said Frank Powell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
citywatchla.com

‘Top Gun’ Is Too Dumb For San Diego

San Franciscans have Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, a classic film of cinematic heights and existential falls, to define their city by the bay. Los Angeles explains its fundamental fatalism about corruption and power through Roman Polanski’s nasty noir Chinatown. But San Diego—a beautiful place full of people who have...
northcountydailystar.com

Rep. Mike Levin Secures $5.2 Million to Advance the San Luis Rey River Flood Protection Project

Oceanside, CA – Today, U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) announced he has secured $5.2 million from the Army Corps of Engineers to make progress on the long-stalled San Luis Rey River Flood Protection Project, which is designed to provide flood protection for the surrounding community. The funding will be used for the geotechnical investigation of levees and environmental coordination, levee repair design, hydrology updates and hydraulic analysis, and the monitoring of both water quality and local species. Rep. Levin previously secured the authorization for the funding as part of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020.
OCEANSIDE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy