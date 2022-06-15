ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Cooling Centers open in IA communities

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQXXE_0gBbtCBy00

Cooling centers have been opened in several Iowa communities for their residents who require assistance to help them remain cool. The list below has the locations and hours of operation for these cooling centers.

  • Bettendorf Community Center

2204 Grant Street, Bettendorf

Open 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Available June 15-16

  • Bettendorf Public Library

2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf

Open Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday and Sat: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

  • City of Blue Grass Public Safety Building

606 W. Mayne Street, Blue Grass

Open 7 a.m.–9 p.m.

Available June 15-22

  • City of Riverdale City Hall

110 Manor Drive, Riverdale, IA

Open Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

BiCAN BioBlitz celebrates biodiversity June 24-25

Get out in the great outdoors and enjoy biodiversity at the Bi-State Conservation Action Network’s (Bi-CAN) seventh annual BioBlitz at Sunderbruch Park in Davenport on June 24-25. A BioBlitz challenges volunteers to survey as many species as possible within a specified area during a 24-hour period. They build community among people and connections with natural […]
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Habitat for Humanity QC will dedicate two homes on Saturday

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will dedicate two homes on East 6th Street in Davenport. The two homes are side by side at 749 and 753 East 6th St. in Davenport. New neighbors Yasmine Berry and Abra Awute entered the Habitat homeowner program only a year ago and have worked tirelessly to make their home-ownership dream a reality, a news release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Clinton County EMA warns of unsafe stretch of Wapsipinicon River

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County Emergency Management Agency and Clinton County Conservation have posted warning signs along a stretch of the Wapsipinicon River after first responders were called out for search and rescue efforts several times in the past year. Clinton County EMA flew drones over the area...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
B100

3 Things I Noticed That Were The Same Between Cedar Rapids And Quad Cities After Moving

I've lived all over Iowa, I grew up in Solon Iowa, then moved up to Cedar Rapids my 8th-grade year, and lived there for the rest of my childhood, and early adult life. I was a bit nervous when I finally decided to move up to Davenport thanks to this job, but thankfully both cities are really similar... For better and worse. I honestly felt right at home when I got here.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Riverdale, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Bettendorf, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Bettendorf, IA
Government
Bettendorf, IA
Health
QuadCities.com

Media Should Cover The Good Kids At Bettendorf Middle School Too

If you’ve been paying attention to local media at all over the past month or two, you’ve undoubtedly gotten wrapped up in the hysterical coverage of Bettendorf Middle School. It all began when a group of parents went to a school board meeting to complain about the behavior of some students at BMS who were bullying other kids, teachers and staff.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Baby Blues Fest Coming in June

Baby Blues Fest 2022 is coming to Main Street Port Byron on June 25 from 12-6 p.m. All downtown restaurants will have various food and drink specials. Drinking is allowed outdoors in the designated area with a wristband. Pets are not allowed except for service animals. Bands performing at Baby Blues Fest include: My Friends […]
PORT BYRON, IL
B100

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in the Quad Cities?

We all love our furry kids and pet parents everywhere have asked the question: how many pets can I have?. I recently (unexpectedly) got a second cat, which puts me at my apartment's limit on pets. However, the Quad Cities all have different rules when it comes to how many pets you can legally own. To save you the Google, I rounded up what you can expect in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, and Rock Island.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Day of Caring helps River Bend Food Bank help others

You’re invited to our Day of Caring event on June 16th and 17th! We’re collecting nonperishable food and other items and financial donations for the River Bend Food Bank, which is marking 40 years of helping residents of the Quad Cities. The first 50 people at each Fareway location in the QCs will receive 2 […]
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Several Eastern Iowa Beaches Hit With E. Coli Warnings

For those of you who are fans of hot summer weather, the wait is over! Temperatures are going to soar into the '90s this week with hot and humid conditions finally taking hold. For those of you that love to hit the pool or the beach during the summer, this will be your kind of weather! Unfortunately, some favorite Iowa beaches will be off-limits due to some potentially dangerous bacteria.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...
104.5 KDAT

Lottery Luck Continues in Eastern Iowa With Major Money Win

We all dream of winning a major lottery prize. Turning a few bucks into major moolah is certainly something we all want. For one Waterloo woman, that dream just came true, even though it probably should not have!. Michele Bautista bought a $3 Bonus Crossword scratch game ticket at the...
KWQC

Quad Cities area 4th of July fireworks and activities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad Cities area. You can also submit an event here. Davenport: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.
KWQC

Iowa schools receiving $100 million for school safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a $100 million investment in school safety across the state Tuesday. The announcement came three weeks after the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas and now local school districts are figuring out what they can do to improve school safety with the funding.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

City of Davenport Juneteenth holiday schedule

The City of Davenport will observe Juneteenth as a holiday on Monday, June 20th. All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center will be closed. The Police Department front desk and records office will be closed. The Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed. The Parks & Recreation Administrative offices will […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Inflation impact: More Iowans giving up pets due to high prices

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KGAN) — Inflation is starting to impact Iowa animal shelters. Pandemic pet adoptions cleared a lot of shelters out, but now they're filling back up again. KGAN reports Meagan Koehler, with It Takes A Village Animal Rescue, said places like it are full of surrenders. "Two days...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

977
Followers
868
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy