Champaign-Urbana has a car problem. For a generation, our traffic engineers have responded to the problem of congestion and slow-moving traffic with the intuitive fix: add more lanes, remove obstructions, and encourage drivers to speed up. As the population has grown, roads that were formerly low-traffic neighborhood streets have been transformed into arterials, tasked with carrying — in the case of Florida Avenue — over 10,000 vehicles per day. Meanwhile, former dirt roads have been built to highway standards. Staley Road adjacent to Carle at the Fields has dedicated turning lanes 300 feet long, and Windsor Road is built for travel at 60 miles an hour.

URBANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO