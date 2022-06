Did you know Joseph Paul Souza? I didn’t have the pleasure, but his obituary in the Red Bluff Daily News was the best. He wrote it himself and now I’m sorry we never met. After proclaiming his love for his family, he talked about how they bore witness to his “love for technology, a convertible sports car, and an awesome beard.” Hah. What a cool guy. “In lieu of flowers or contributions to various charities, give a long, sincere hug to your loved ones, and call a friend whom you haven’t spoken to in a while.” On it, Joseph. RIP and thanks.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO