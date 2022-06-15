ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong to headline inaugural Vineyard Campout in September

Cover picture for the articleOAK BLUFFS, M.A. – Innovation Arts and Entertainment, producer of Beach Road Weekend, announced this week that it is bringing a new music festival to Martha’s Vineyard this fall. Vineyard Campout will feature Pigeons Playing Ping Pong performing four sets over two days on September 9 +...

#Music Festival#Art#Camping#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Vineyard Campout#Jam Band
