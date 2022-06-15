Police Chief, DA appear before City Council to address violent crime surge; follow live

Louisiana Man Convicted of Trafficking Cocaine, Crack, and Heroin Now Faces Possibility of Life in Prison. Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Joseph Woods, age 31, of Metairie, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendant with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged him with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
