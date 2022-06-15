Police Chief, DA appear before City Council to address violent crime surge; follow live

Sheriff Randy Smith would like to provide an update on the shooting incident which occurred Sunday (June 12) night near Mandeville. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville in response to a report of a shooting. There were two victims. One was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, and a second was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

