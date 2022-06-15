ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Where can people without insurance get a free COVID test in South Florida? Here’s a list

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjwR8_0gBbqIax00

COVID testing can be expensive — about $100 or more — for people who don’t have insurance and are visiting someplace other than a free county site.

And with free testing expected to end at Miami-Dade County sites in July, people without insurance will soon need to look elsewhere for a free nose swab.

For people with insurance, your insurer will continue to cover testing and vaccines at Miami-Dade sites. Insurance information will be required at the sites.

Insurance companies and group health plans are also required to cover up to eight FDA authorized at-home COVID tests per person every month, either at the time of purchase or through reimbursement.

People who are uninsured can still get a free COVID-19 test at more than a dozen sites across Miami-Dade County until the end of June. Starting in July, the tests will cost. Vaccines will continue to be free.

Where else can you go for free or low-cost testing in South Florida? Here are some options:

Free COVID-19 testing in South Florida

CVS Health said COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and oral antiviral medications remain free for people without insurance at its pharmacies. CVS Health owns traditional CVS stores, CVS y mas and Navarro Discount Pharmacies. To schedule a COVID test, visit CVS.com

Walgreens said it is continuing to provide free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and oral antiviral medications for people without insurance as it awaits further guidance from the federal government. To schedule a COVID test, visit walgreens.com

Contact nearby health centers and ask about free or low-cost testing options. Health centers provide a variety of services to patients, regardless of insurance status. Patients pay for services based on income, known as a sliding fee scale, and no one is denied care based on ability to pay.

READ MORE: How to find a community health center near you

Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami-Dade County, for example, is offering free or low-cost COVID-19 testing to eligible patients. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 305-637-6404.

TIP: Florida Association of Community Health Centers has an online locator people can use to search for a health center in Florida by address, ZIP Code, center name or by county. You can then call to inquire about their test cost. The association told the Miami Herald some of the centers in Miami-Dade offering free COVID-19 testing to eligible patients include Miami Beach Community Health Center and Borinquen Medical Centers.

▪ Free testing is available at health department-run sites in Broward County . As of Wednesday, four sites are offering free tests, though one is expected to close on June 29. Broward’s health department says its testing and vaccine sites are locally funded and are expected to stay open until further notice. Broward’s online COVID-19 test locator has sites and hours of operation.

▪ The federal government is giving out a third round of free at-home test kits . While the kits likely won’t get to you in time if you’re in need of one right now, it’s good to have some in your home for the future. Request free test kits online at covid.gov/tests .

▪ While not necessarily low-cost, a variety of COVID-19 at-home test kits are available for purchase online and through retail pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. Test prices vary. If buying your test online, make sure to check if it’s FDA authorized. The FDA’s website has a list of authorized and counterfeit tests .

▪ There are other places in South Florida that offer testing, including doctor offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and clinics. Test cost varies. You can use Florida’s online test locator to filter sites by county and city. The locator provides info on what type of test is offered at the site and its contact info so you can inquire about test cost or to schedule an appointment, if needed.

And if you’re wondering about Publix, the supermarket offers COVID vaccines, not tests.

READ MORE: Can I throw used COVID tests in the trash? What about hazardous waste?

This article will be updated.

Comments / 6

Related
News4Jax.com

Newly reported COVID cases in Florida appear to be plateauing

Florida has topped 74,000 COVID-19 cases in each of the past two weeks, while more than 75,000 residents have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. Florida had 74,323 reported cases during the week of June 10...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Insurance#Insurance Plans#Covid#Fda#Public Health#Cvs Health
WSVN-TV

South Florida food pantries see increased traffic amid inflation concerns

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rising prices at grocery stores have led to bigger lines at South Florida food pantries, as residents struggling to put food on the table expressed their frustrations at the current consumer inflation, especially when it comes to some important needs. 7News cameras captured shoppers wheeling...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Making Ends Meet: How Florida residents can get discounts

Inflation is making it tough to plan summer vacations. And Floridians are skipping out in order to save money. A Gulfshore Business poll found about 60% of people surveyed are staying put this summer but would consider a staycation close to home. CBS News’ travel editor Peter Greenberg said inflation...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 Top 3,400

TALLAHASSEE – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has topped 3,400 and increased nearly 11 percent during the past week, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.The data showed that a reported 3,413 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 3,078 a week earlier. Also, the data showed that 336 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 259 a week earlier. Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread. The numbers, however, remain lower than early in the year when the omicron variant caused widespread infections.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 cases being reported daily

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Patrice Cates-Lonberger with Orlando Health says she’s seeing more patients test positive for COVID-19. “I think it’s the lack of mask-wearing. A lot of patients now are just going back to 'normalcy' if you will," Cates-Lonberger said. "A lot of people are just more out and about, just doing our day-to-day and not as diligent about wearing masks, the hand washing, the social distancing."
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Times

Broward County commissioners act to protect renters in crisis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County became the second entity in South Florida to help residents whose rent has increased amid an affordable housing crisis and left some people homeless or scrambling to find affordable places to stay. County Commissioners recently approved an ordinance which now requires landlords to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy