Where can people without insurance get a free COVID test in South Florida? Here’s a list

COVID testing can be expensive — about $100 or more — for people who don’t have insurance and are visiting someplace other than a free county site.

And with free testing expected to end at Miami-Dade County sites in July, people without insurance will soon need to look elsewhere for a free nose swab.

For people with insurance, your insurer will continue to cover testing and vaccines at Miami-Dade sites. Insurance information will be required at the sites.

Insurance companies and group health plans are also required to cover up to eight FDA authorized at-home COVID tests per person every month, either at the time of purchase or through reimbursement.

People who are uninsured can still get a free COVID-19 test at more than a dozen sites across Miami-Dade County until the end of June. Starting in July, the tests will cost. Vaccines will continue to be free.

Where else can you go for free or low-cost testing in South Florida? Here are some options:

Free COVID-19 testing in South Florida

▪ CVS Health said COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and oral antiviral medications remain free for people without insurance at its pharmacies. CVS Health owns traditional CVS stores, CVS y mas and Navarro Discount Pharmacies. To schedule a COVID test, visit CVS.com

▪ Walgreens said it is continuing to provide free COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and oral antiviral medications for people without insurance as it awaits further guidance from the federal government. To schedule a COVID test, visit walgreens.com

▪ Contact nearby health centers and ask about free or low-cost testing options. Health centers provide a variety of services to patients, regardless of insurance status. Patients pay for services based on income, known as a sliding fee scale, and no one is denied care based on ability to pay.

Jessie Trice Community Health System in Miami-Dade County, for example, is offering free or low-cost COVID-19 testing to eligible patients. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 305-637-6404.

TIP: Florida Association of Community Health Centers has an online locator people can use to search for a health center in Florida by address, ZIP Code, center name or by county. You can then call to inquire about their test cost. The association told the Miami Herald some of the centers in Miami-Dade offering free COVID-19 testing to eligible patients include Miami Beach Community Health Center and Borinquen Medical Centers.

▪ Free testing is available at health department-run sites in Broward County . As of Wednesday, four sites are offering free tests, though one is expected to close on June 29. Broward’s health department says its testing and vaccine sites are locally funded and are expected to stay open until further notice. Broward’s online COVID-19 test locator has sites and hours of operation.

▪ The federal government is giving out a third round of free at-home test kits . While the kits likely won’t get to you in time if you’re in need of one right now, it’s good to have some in your home for the future. Request free test kits online at covid.gov/tests .

▪ While not necessarily low-cost, a variety of COVID-19 at-home test kits are available for purchase online and through retail pharmacies, including CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. Test prices vary. If buying your test online, make sure to check if it’s FDA authorized. The FDA’s website has a list of authorized and counterfeit tests .

▪ There are other places in South Florida that offer testing, including doctor offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and clinics. Test cost varies. You can use Florida’s online test locator to filter sites by county and city. The locator provides info on what type of test is offered at the site and its contact info so you can inquire about test cost or to schedule an appointment, if needed.

And if you’re wondering about Publix, the supermarket offers COVID vaccines, not tests.

This article will be updated.