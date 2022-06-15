6-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool in NC, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — A 6-year-old girl drowned in a pool in the backyard of a home in Gastonia on Saturday, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers and Fire and Rescue were called to a home on S. Emerson Street just before 4:30 p.m. on June 11 for a reported drowning in an above-ground pool.

Family members had pulled 6-year-old Za’myah Judge out of the water and were already attempting life-saving efforts when first responders arrived, authorities say.

First responders took over life-saving measures and took the girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Judge had stacked several chairs against her next-door neighbor’s locked pool gate, climbed over, and entered the water.

Judge’s brother told investigators that he saw the girl go into the water and ran for help when she didn’t resurface.

