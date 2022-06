Billy Gunn has no idea why WWE hired him when they did. Appearing as a guest on Road Dogg's Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Gunn spoke about a number of topics, including how he got his start in the WWE. According to Gunn, after a pair of tryouts he was offered a contract by Vince McMahon, but, not knowing how the business worked, asked whether it was a weekend gig that required him to keep his day job.

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO