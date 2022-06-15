ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

I-5 north closed due to jackknifed big rig in Sacramento

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QX3s9_0gBboqfN00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported that a jackknifed big rig has closed northbound Interstate 5 to Westbound US50 Highway connector and there is currently no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Semi Jackknife Accident Blocks Traffic

Accident on Highway 50 Trans Ramp Caused by Jackknifed Big Rig. A jackknife accident involving a big rig shut down traffic on the Highway 50 trans ramp in Sacramento for more than an hour as the site was cleared. The accident occurred on the ramp off the West Side Freeway around 7:10 a.m., when the big rig jackknifed across the lanes, causing two other vehicles to spin out into the mud. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that traffic came to a complete stop until vehicles began passing on the right-hand side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Teen Arrested for DUI after Crashing into Tanker on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]

SACRAMENTO, CA (June 17, 2022) – Authorities arrested a teen driver after crashing into a tanker on Florin Road, early Friday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Interstate 5 and Florin Road. Reports revealed that the driver failed a sobriety test after striking a...
CBS Sacramento

2 Cars Involved In Crash, 1 Crashes Into Arden-Arcade Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car crash involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a home in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood early Friday morning. In the early hours of Friday morning, on the 1200 block of Shadowglen Road, residents were woken up by a car crashing into a home. According to a preliminary investigation by police, one of the drivers may have driven past a stop sign and hit the other car, sending it into the house. Luckily, no injuries were reported. Police are continuing to investigate.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton Blvd closed by downed phone line

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to a downed phone line on Thursday morning, Stockton Boulevard between Roosevelt Avenue and 20th Avenue will be closed until noon on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, a big rig clipped the line and brought down the phone line. Crews are currently working on putting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
ABC10

Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. CHP says the rider was travelling southbound...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Natomas Tractor-Trailer Involved in Rear-End Crash

Tractor-Trailer and Sedan Collide on I-80 Near Truxel Road. A tractor-trailer rear-end crash with a sedan occurred in Natomas on June 13 that resulted in minor injuries. The accident happened along eastbound I-80 just east of the Truxel Road off-ramp around 3:39 a.m. between a big rig hauling a 50-foot trailer and a Toyota Camry Solara. When the accident occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the tractor-trailer went down into a ditch and the trailer ended up on its left side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The Trap in Sacramento to have new ownership

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A historic building that has been around since the 19th century will soon have its operations run by new ownership.  The longtime dive bar called The Trap in the pocket area of Sacramento was sold recently. “People tend to get trapped here. This is a good feeling and good vibes here,” Veronica […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Big Rig#Accident#Caltrans#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Two Sacramento firefighters died while on duty. It took years of work by a current service member to have them recognized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Fire Department firefighters from decades past will get their names added to the California Firefighters Memorial  outside of the State Capitol thanks to the years-long effort of a current Sacramento Fire Captain. For the last four years,Captain Christopher Harvey has dug through old records to prove that the deaths […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

Father's Day is Sunday and there are plenty of events and festivities happening across Northern California from Juneteenth events to a beer festival and the El Dorado County fair. Juneteenth events across the area. Sunday is Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and there are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Sacramento Taco Shop Broken Into Twice In 3 Days

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A south Sacramento restaurant has been broken into twice over the past three days. The owner of Super Taco says his restaurant was burglarized over the weekend. He was then hit again on Tuesday. “[It’s] just surprising that this would happen. Pretty concerning to me,” Julian Cervantes said. Cervantes estimates repairs will cost about $15,000. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglaries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Hwy 20 closed due to overturned tanker truck

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 20 is closed between Nevada City and Interstate 80 connector due to a tanker truck that went off the road, according to Caltrans District 3. California Highway Patrol says it was notified of the collision around 11:30 a.m. CHP said the drive let rear wheels of the trailer leave […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

Sac PD investigating a homicide that began as a shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
FOX40

Regional Transit says cancellations and service delays are caused by COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) announced its recent trip cancellations and service delays are due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and a national workforce shortage.  In a series of tweets, SacRT said the cancellations and delays began Thursday and could continue through the weekend.  “We recognize the impact that just one […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man hospitalized after being shot in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting in Sacramento on Friday has left at least one man in the hospital, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at the 5700 block of Stockton Boulevard after midnight. The man was transported to the hospital for serious injuries, police said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Natomas three alarm fire destroys several homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at 5301 East Commerce Way in Natomas on Wednesday destroyed eight condominium units that were under construction, according to the Sacramento Fire Department Frank Sabia, who witnessed the fire, said that the heat was so intense that it melted his cars side mirrors that was parked almost 40-feet from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy