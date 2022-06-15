I-5 north closed due to jackknifed big rig in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported that a jackknifed big rig has closed northbound Interstate 5 to Westbound US50 Highway connector and there is currently no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is made available.

