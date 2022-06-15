ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Flames’s show in Fort Wayne, IN Sep 15, 2022 – official presale code

 3 days ago

The very latest In Flames presale password is now available to our VIP members. Everybody with this presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to acquire tickets before the public. If you don’t purchase your...

Local musicians work hard for your entertainment

Your night out for some food and drinks, followed by live entertainment, might be relaxing for you, but it can be exhausting for the wait staff, bartenders, and, yes, the musicians. But, of course, the musicians would not have it any other way. “It’s all worth it, because it’s my...
The Plex South dome collapses during Monday’s derecho

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The large dome at The Plex South, 5702 Engle Road, collapsed Monday night during the derecho. Co-Owner, Bobby Poursanidis says it happened around midnight Monday, even though the generators kicked in to keep the structure inflated, but says the wind was so powerful that it caused the covering to go down.
FORT WAYNE, IN
City of Fort Wayne says recycling to be collected again starting June 20

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department provided an update on recycling collection Friday morning. Beginning Monday, June 20, recycling collection will resume for those on the "B Week" recycling schedule. Residents are asked to set out their recycling the night before their...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Power Restored To Most Fort Wayne Area Residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Power has returned for most Fort Wayne residents affected by Monday Night’s major storms. Three days after a powerful storm pummeled northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan, officials from Indiana Michigan Power report that they have restored power to more than 90% of the nearly 41,000 customers who lost service. As of this (Friday) morning, a little less than 3,000 people remain awaiting the return of power. Over 1,200 I&M crews worked 16 hour shifts to help return power to those affected. Of the most affected areas by the storm, much of Southwest Fort Wayne and the Waynedale areas saw power restored by late Thursday however some are still waiting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FWPD looks for suspect in shooting at apartments near Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for a suspect they believe to be armed who was involved in a northeast Fort Wayne shooting Saturday morning. Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Ferndale Drive at Woodview Manor Apartments, one mile east of the campus for Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne police looking for missing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for helping finding a missing woman. Trina Banks, 48, was last seen Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Park. She was wearing a white T-shirt, purple jogging pants and red tennis shoes. Banks has brown hair...
Southwest Fort Wayne Storm Damage video June 14, 2022

Tuesday morning video of storm damage of the Heather Ridge neighborhood on the southwest side of Fort Wayne. Courtesy of Carissa Wiley. The Allen County Highway Department North Barn says several roads are closed as of Tuesday morning.
Severe winds destroy airplane hangar on Columbia City farm

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Monday night’s severe storms tore through Whitley County down State Road 9. So the next day, Jerry Wigent checked his farm, where one airplane hangar shed stood mostly unscathed. The other features an airplane that shouldn't be airborne in the way it stands now.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Brown trout stocked in two northeast Indiana bodies of water

In late May, biologists with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked two bodies of water in northeast Indiana with roughly 3,000 brown trout averaging 8 inches in length. The trout, obtained from Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery in Kentucky, were stocked into the Oliver Lake chain in LaGrange County (Oliver, Olin, and Martin lakes) and the Pigeon River at county roads 327 and 175 in Steuben County.
Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Breann Boswell Leaving WANE 15: Where Is the Indiana Anchor Going?

Fort Wayne has been enchanted with Breann Boswell since she began her career at WANE 15. However, it’s time to bid farewell to this amazing journalist. Breann Boswell announced she is leaving WANE 15 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers and followers obviously had questions about where she is going next and if she is leaving Indiana, too. Fortunately, Boswell answered a few of the questions.
CORONER: Waynedale woman died in Monday’s derecho

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died in Waynedale during the derecho that swept through the area Monday night. The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Janet Howell was inside her house in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the storm came through and was severely cut from shattered glass. A neighbor told us a tree crashed into her home, saying it took the ambulance about an hour to get to her because of debris caused by the storm.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Coroner: Fort Wayne woman died from severe wind storm cut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An 89-year-old Fort Wayne woman died from a severe laceration she suffered from shattered glass during a wind storm, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Thursday. Janet Howell was at her home during the storm that passed through Fort Wayne on Monday night,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Gas leak reported near south Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked the public to avoid the area around South Bridge Apartments in south Fort Wayne due to a “high pressure gas leak.”. Police said the gas leak occurred in the area of Bridgeway Dr. and Phoenix Parkway, behind the Public Safety Academy and the Southtown Centre shopping center. A tractor hit an above ground gas line, police said.
Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN

