These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 16, 1922:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — Asserting that more than 3,500 mentally disabled former service men now placed in state institutions were victims ‘of such gross neglect, indifference and profiteering”, President Harding “urged immediate action by the government, looking to the treatment of all such cases in federal institutions.”

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO