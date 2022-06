COLUMBIA — A pair of far-right Republicans are challenging the results of South Carolina's June 14 primary in statewide races where they both lost by six-figure margins. Lauren Martel — who lost to incumbent Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson by nearly 109,000 votes — filed a complaint with the S.C. Election Commission demanding its members refuse to certify the results citing vulnerabilities with the state's elections systems she believes could have impacted the final result.

