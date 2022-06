A groundbreaking for the new Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home is scheduled for Friday, June 17, in Enterprise. In 2020, the Alabama Board of Veterans Affairs announced that a new veterans home in the state would be built in Enterprise. The new veterans home will service Coffee, Dale, Barbour, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike County area veterans. In 2021, it was officially announced that the veterans home would be named in honor of Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins, who was a graduate of Troy University.

