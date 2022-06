A detective with the Phoenix Police Department was hospitalized after being ambushed and shot by two individuals, according to the law enforcement office. Two men, identified as Ahmani Gordon and Aaron Ware, approached the car from both sides of the vehicle and fired shots at the officer. One stood on the passenger side and the other in front of the vehicle, reportedly firing more than a dozen shots at the vehicle.

