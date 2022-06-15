ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Road rage incident leads to hate crime charge

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cBHk_0gBbnbhv00

A man was arrested Tuesday following an alleged racist road rage incident against a father and son in Newburgh, New York.

Robert Mclymore, who is Black, told New York ABC station that he slowed to let a car pass in front of him on June 11. William Ryan, 60, a white man, was driving behind him and began shouting racist slurs at Mclymore, who was driving with his son.

Ryan began waving a box cutter at the two of them and tried to rear-end the car, according to Mclymore.

The driver allegedly followed Mclymore into a restaurant parking lot and claimed to be an off-duty trooper while giving Mclymore the middle finger, he said. Mclymore caught the incident on his cellphone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CloQu_0gBbnbhv00
City of Newburgh Police Department via Facebook - PHOTO: William J. Ryan is seen in this undated photo.

Mclymore told WABC that he is actually a police lieutenant and pastor in the neighboring town of Wallkill.

"I just couldn't believe it," Mclymore told WABC about the incident. "I couldn't believe the racial epithets, him saying that he was a cop or a trooper, most of all him doing what he did and he's an older gentleman."

MORE: Buffalo mass shooting: Federal hate crime charges announced as AG visits families

Ryan has been charged with second-degree menacing as a hate crime, a Class E felony, according to the Newburgh Police Department. He is being held in police custody until his arraignment on Wednesday evening.

"There is no place for hate in our community," Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci wrote in a statement. "Mr. Ryan will be held accountable for his criminal actions and deplorable speech. His racists (sic) threats were not only harmful to the victim in this case but echoes deep within our City."

Comments / 479

Jae Boston
2d ago

all of these racists want to blame others for their shortcomings, lack of achievement and overall disparity. they blame POC, Jews, immigrants, democrats etc.. however, all they have to do is look in the mirror. they are responsible for the misery in their lives. no one else but themselves.

Reply(58)
514
Kathy Curry
2d ago

If he's a police officer he should be fired because racism has no place in law enforcement and if he's a Minister he should be kicked out if his church. JESUS PREACHED AND TAUGHT LOVE NOT HATE AND WE'RE ALL GODS CHILDREN Mitch

Reply(55)
130
Terra
2d ago

60 IS an older gentleman. The thing is....this fool is NO gentleman. I thought it was quite nice of the man to say that word describing him. Quite nice.

Reply(14)
55
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS New York

Arrest made in alleged road rage racist attack in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- An Orange County man is facing hate crime charges over a road rage incident captured on video over the weekend.On Tuesday, CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke with a local pastor, who said he feared for both his and his son's life.Robert McLymore was driving along a busy road in Newburgh on Saturday when he was cut off by a man in a pickup truck."I look into my rearview mirror and I see him coming up to the car," McLymore said.The man was holding a box cutter that looked very much like a knife."He was walking to my car,...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Wabc#Police#Road Rage#Facebook Photo#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
PIX11

Woman dead, man injured in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD says

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Thursday. The woman was repeatedly shot, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene on Pulaski Street. A 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was critically wounded. A 47-year-old person of interest […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer injured breaking up fight in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was injured overnight trying to intervene in a fight in Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Second Avenue and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg. Police said the officer was on foot patrol and saw one of the men involved in the fight jump into a car.The officer grabbed the vehicle's door handle, but the man drove off, injuring the officer's elbow and finger. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

NYC man arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl whom he met on Snapchat

New York police have arrested a Queens man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl he met on Snapchat. Andrew Ramsaroop, 30, met the victim and her friend at a mall on Long Island on May 13 after they had been in touch via social media. The suspect apparently attempted to get the girl and her friend to enter his vehicle, but they refused, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
ABC News

ABC News

700K+
Followers
160K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy