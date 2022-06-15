ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out a carnival, a movie outside, or hear some live music this weekend around Metro Detroit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Royal Oak's Rock ‘N’ Rides is back with live music, a block party, a carnival, food trucks, and more – there's something...

Detroit gears up for Juneteenth slate of events this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - "This is our Independence Day," said Ronald Copeland. It’s called Juneteenth or Black Independence Day and now it’s officially a federal holiday in the US, which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. "Juneteenth is about freedom, knowing our history, and knowing our heritage,"...
Cruisin’ Classics Through Metro Detroit

As the origin of the automotive industry, it’s only right that the streets of Metro Detroit are cloaked with car cruises all summer long. It’s a time for a blast from the past, when car lovers gather to show off their hot rides, or simply enjoy the show, watching them go by. Beloved classic cars are witnessed in action, granting a peek into the early automotive scene, which is truly a sight to see. Check out these cruises, coming to a street near you…
These are the businesses that recently opened, closed around metro Detroit

Warmer weather means more activity. It also seems to bring more business to town. There's been a flurry of business moves across the region the past month, with plenty of new shops openings and closing their doors across the Hometown Life area. Here's what opened and closed its doors this past month as flowers bloomed and sunnier days arrived.
Celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day at events happening around Detroit

According to Local 4′s weather department, the high temps won’t stick around for the weekend, so lets get out and have some fun!. There are several events happening in and around Detroit this weekend, most in honor of Juneteenth, the newly recognized Federal holiday. An event we featured...
Paradise Valley is steeped in Detroit’s history

During a time of segregation in the US, there was one destination in Detroit where people from around the world, no matter their color or culture flocked to for a great time. That was “Paradise Valley,” where thousands of African Americans thrived and owned over 300 businesses. It was located in an area known as Black Bottom.
Get a side of history with your chicken and waffles at this Detroit brunch spot

With chicken and waffles, honey buttered biscuits, and shrimp and grits, Joe Louis Southern Kitchen will have you feeling like you’re part of the family. “My mission on the menu was to make it homestyle, to give you the experience as if you were at Grandma’s house eating good old breakfast,” says Johnny Cannon, the Managing Partner.
Detroit Evening Report, June 17, 2022: Detroit announces plan to help Detroiters facing eviction

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Detroiters who need housing assistance have two weeks to sign up before the state stops accepting new applications for its COVID-19 era program. The City of Detroit has announced a three-part plan to help Detroiters facing eviction. Residents have taken advantage of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program – or CERA. It helped eligible individuals for up to 18 months with rental and utility bill assistance. The state will stop accepting new applications for CERA rent and utility assistance on June 30th. The city’s plan also allows renters facing eviction after CERA aid runs out to get legal representation for free. They can also get help finding a job or training to earn more money to help pay the rent. The city will also connect people who have lost their homes with emergency shelter assistance. Mayor Mike Duggan said the city has helped more than 19-thousand Detroiters with back rent since March 2021, and $159 million dollars has helped keep Detroit renters in their homes.
Here's what is open or closed for Juneteenth in Metro Detroit

Reconsider your plans for Monday because some federal and state offices will be closed in observation of Juneteenth this year. Juneteenth is recognized across the country annually as the day all Black people were freed from slavery, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Enslaved people...
The 6 best Italian sub sandwiches in Macomb County

You could say I was inspired to write about Italian submarine sandwiches by the guide to Macomb County dining that I compiled this week. Honestly, though, a good Italian sub on fresh bread with quality meat, cheese and a great sauce has been my go-to lunch for years. Largely due to the many Italian delis and markets, I've found that the city's east side suburbs are a great place to locate a fantastic sandwich.
It's back! Canton Liberty Fest makes triumphant return after hiatus

The sounds of screams and laughter could be heard at Canton Township's Heritage Park for the first time in three years. The annual Liberty Fest, canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to the city park in full force this past weekend. Rides, games and family fun of all kinds were back, including live performances.
🔒 Win 4 tickets to official Ford Fireworks rooftop party in Downtown Detroit on June 27

The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit on June 27, and we’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win tickets to the best view in the city. The Ford Fireworks rooftop party is the place to be for the big show, located along the Detroit Riverfront. This casual event, held on the roof of the Center Parking Garage (414 Renaissance Dr. West) in Detroit, is the Parade Company’s annual fundraiser which helps to put on this great show along the Detroit River.
UWM Sports Complex In Pontiac To Host Career Fair On June 23

(CBS DETROIT) – Several companies will be hiring at a career fair being held in Oakland County in June. Washington Events is partnering with the Pontiac Promise Zone (PPZ) and the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP) to host the 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo. Career Expo Event Flyer | Credit: Washington Events This career expo will provide students and residents in Pontiac and the Metro Detroit area with the opportunity to meet recruiters from local and regional organizations. Event organizers say participants can expect to see up to 100 different organizations at this job fair. A few of the industries the organizations are a part of include information technology, skill trades and apprenticeship programs, construction trades, retail, and business services. According to the event organizers, people attending the career expo should arrive dressed professionally and with several copies of their resumes or portfolios. The career expo will be on Thursday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UWM Sports Complex located at 867 S Blvd E in Pontiac. For additional information and to register for the event, visit here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It’s Here! Faygo Ice Cream!

Some cool news in the middle of this heatwave! Detroit’s favorite pop is now a sweet treat. Introducing, Faygo ice cream!. Faygo has teamed up with local ice cream shop Browndog Barlor & Restaurant to create six Faygo infused flavors with the ice cream parlor’s unique twist. Flavors include Unicorn Swirl, Citrus Mist, Choc & Rye, Peaches & Crème, Motown Jam and Groovy Grape!
3 private pools to rent near Detroit starting at $54 an hour

Escape this intense heat with private swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.To find a pool, just plug in your location. 1. Heated Pool & JacuzziThis secluded heated pool comes with free access to a spacious hot tub and is right across the street from Pembroke Park.Location: BirminghamCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to six guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after six guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Kidney-shaped heated poolThis spacious heated pool comes with outdoor furniture, speakers and pool toys.Location: UticaCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 20 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Luxurious LagoonThis large heated saltwater pool comes with a water slide, lounge area and fireplace.Location: NorthvilleCost: $85 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests). Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Virtual reality makes Metro Detroit hospice patients' dreams come true

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Deborah Ruemenapp lost her father, Walter Wachocki, three weeks ago. During his final days, nurses and a social worker from Lily Hospice in Troy were helping care for him. "They came to him a couple times a week, and they made sure that he showered,...
Phase 2 of landfill search for Zion Foster begins in Macomb County

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers are beginning the second phase of an operation to locate the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. The next phase in the search for the body of missing Eastpointe teen Foster, who...
Detroit rapper Obie Trice held in Oakland Co. Jail again

Obie Trice, the Eminem protege and Detroit rap artist, is in the Oakland County Jail again, according to the sheriff's office. Trice was admitted into the jail at about 5 p.m. Thursday after he was arraigned in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills on a charge of using a telephone to harass or threaten someone, according to the office and court records.
Brownstown Township man sells his plasma to pay for gas

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The $2 of added costs that drivers are paying per gallon is adding up to hair-raising numbers that some are seeing at the pump. For those with long commutes or who own SUVs, it's not out of the ordinary to see triple digit dollar signs.
