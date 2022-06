Amid debate on restricting access to certain guns, the Bloomington Police Department has advice for those who already own them. The BPD sent the advice out via Facebook. The tips stress properly storing guns in safes to prevent children from getting their hands on them, and that gun thefts can happen anywhere. According to the post, 51 guns were reported stolen in Bloomington over the past 12 months.

