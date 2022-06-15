ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

TTUHSC School of nursing gets top honor

By Karin McCay
fox34.com
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Exciting news for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center — its School of Nursing is now ranked the best in Texas and the Southwest region. The honor comes from the 2022 Nursing...

www.fox34.com

fox34.com

Lubbock Electric Co. recognized for outstanding continuous service in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, State Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) and State Representative John Frullo (R-Lubbock) presented Lubbock Electric Company with a Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The Texas Treasure Business Award program pays tribute to businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for 50 years or more. Created in 2005 through legislation authored by Sen. Leticia Van de Putte (D-San Antonio) and sponsored by Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson (R-Waco), the program recognizes well-established Texas businesses and their exceptional historical contributions to the state’s economic growth and prosperity.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rise up for Lubbock’s Juneteenth celebration this weekend!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rise up for Lubbock’s Juneteenth celebration this weekend, including the senior breakfast, health fair, fireworks, live music, and a parade!. Everyone is invited and all these events are free. Senior Breakfast. The Senior Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Mae...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Arrington talks border security with Select Committee on the Economy

MCALLEN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Today, Rep. Jodey C. Arrington (TX-19) joined the Select Committee on the Economy in McAllen, Texas during the first Full Committee hearing at the U.S. Southern Border since President Biden took office. The hearing, hosted by Committee Democrats, was titled “Infrastructure Investment: Building Economic Resilience in South Texas.”
MCALLEN, TX
fox34.com

Leprino Foods breaks ground on $1 billion cheese plant in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leprino Foods broke ground on its new $1 billion cheese plant being built in East Lubbock on Wednesday. Company executives and Lubbock officials marked the first step of construction in a ceremony on Wednesday morning. The 850,000 square foot manufacturing facility will produce more than one...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

TxDOT to launch $25.69 million roadway project in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin work on a major rehabilitation project that will make improvements to 3.3 miles of US 62 (SH 114/19th Street) in the city of Lubbock. The $25.69 million project will rebuild portions of the existing roadway, and make updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and illumination, from Memphis Avenue to just east of I-27. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 23. Contractor Sacyr Construction USA. LLC, of Diboll has planned to begin setting traffic barriers next week, said Michael Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1.3 million patients possibly affected by TTUHSC security breach

UPDATE: TTUHSC confirms that 1.3 million patients may have been affected by this breach. LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is notifying patients of a potential breach of information held by Eye Care Leaders, Inc. (ECL). ECL is a third-party service provider of an Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system utilized by TTUHSC. The service provider reports that the security incident affecting ECL’s databases and files took place on Dec. 4. 2021.ECL reported that it detected the incident in less than 24 hours, disabled the compromised system, and initiated an investigation.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Harley-Davidson hosts annual car and bike show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Wild West Harley-Davidson dealership is hosting its annual car and bike show on June 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is located at the Harley-Davidson dealership at 5702 58th St. Registration for a vehicle is $10 and comes with a free...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Another hot weekend ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot weekend ahead for the South Plains. Once again afternoon highs will climb to the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. However, there is a slight chance of widely scattered showers and maybe a storm or two along and east of Interstate 27. Severe storms are not expected but some gusty winds could occur if storms are able to develop.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Teen dies after struck by vehicle in Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Wolfforth law enforcement responded to a crash involving a 2018 Toyota Prius and a pedestrian on the 700 block of Highway 62/82 on June 16 around 11:10 p.m. Corey James Berry of Lubbock was crossing the highway when he was struck by the vehicle, according to...
WOLFFORTH, TX
fox34.com

Aerial mosquito spray coalition grows on South Plains, sets spray for June 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More cities are joining forces in an effort to eradicate mosquitoes in their communities by air, with the next application scheduled for June 22. Since 2018, interlocal agreements have allowed smaller cities to utilize a contract the City of Plainview holds with Vector Disease Control International. If those cities, together, have at least 10,000 acres, then the company will come to the South Plains for aerial sprays.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
fox34.com

Two-car crash results in moderate injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a crash involving two vehicles around 1:20 p.m. on June 18. One person suffered moderate injuries, but was reportedly not taken to the hospital. The crash occurred near 50th St. and Indiana Ave. One of the cars involved remains in the roadway.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Armed Lubbock man shot by police on June 1 dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say a man shot by officers on June 1, 2022, died from his injuries on Thursday, June 16. Phillip Torres, 30, died at 2:39 p.m. at University Medical Center. On June 1, police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in Friday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot between South Plains Mall and Bubba’s 33 on Friday night. The call came in at 9:43 p.m. The victim had serious injuries and initially left the scene in a private vehicle to try...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD responds to minor crash, traffic diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash on Indiana Ave. and 114th St. on June 18 around 3:45 p.m. Minor injuries were reported. The LPD is diverting traffic away from the crash. The turning lane and one eastbound lane on 114th St. is blocked off.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Summertime temps continue through next Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The official start of summer is not until next Tuesday at 4:13 in the morning. However, it feels like summer now and will continue to be hot this week through next Tuesday. The afternoon temperatures will vary each day by a few degrees but overall they...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Duo stops in Lubbock during 5,000-mile Electric Vehicle road trip

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - How would you like to travel Coast to Coast, for your first time driving an electric vehicle?. For two women, this cross-country trek is about more than just the travel, but to prove that electric vehicles can make a 5,000-mile journey across the United States. Daphne...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Fathers’ Day Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are a few changes in our weather as we head into the Fathers’ Day Weekend. One, we’ll shave another degree or two off our high temperatures. It will still be hot. Two, a southeasterly flow will develop leading to a few spotty storms. Your chance of rain will still be slim to none. Three, wind speeds will drop off. But not by much.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Desperate Lubbock drivers pawning personal items to buy gas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Gas Buddy, the average gas price in Lubbock is above $4.50 a gallon. With prices on the rise, some drivers are having to pawn their personal possessions just to buy gas. Store manager of Pawn Texas, Eilsel Garcia, says people who need quick cash...
LUBBOCK, TX

