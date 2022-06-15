ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Onalaska Police rescue infant accidentally locked in vehicle

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eqtp2_0gBbjmYk00

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — During hot days, cars are dangerous for adults, and even more so for kids. After rescuing an infant from a locked car, the Onalaska Police Department is reminding parents to check their backseats before they exit their cars.

It only takes a moment to forget.

“Children get unintentionally left in vehicles, we forget that they’re there,” said Megan Anderson, an injury prevention specialist at Gundersen Health System.

But in that moment, anything can happen.

“We have to be really careful with children when it gets hot outside or hot vehicles,” she said.

On June 7, the Onalaska Police Department received a call from a woman who accidentally locked her keys and her newborn infant in her car.

Officers normally use a lockout tool to wedge open a car door.

“In that particular situation, the lockout tool was not available,” said Police Chief Charles Ashbeck.

In body cam footage, officers can be heard saying, “We’re missing a piece that we need for our kit, so we might just need to break the window.”

Without the tools, the officers used a window punch tool to break the glass.

The National Safety Council reports that vehicle-related heat stroke kills an average of 38 children under 15.

A child’s body can heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s, Anderson said.

“Organs can slow kind of down and stop the function. That can cause death over time,” Anderson said.

A temperature of 70 degrees is equally as dangerous.

“A vehicle can heat up almost 20 degrees in 10 minutes,” she said.

Ashbeck said parents should have a spare car key or leave their purse or wallet in the back seat of a car.

“Something to remind you that your child is in the back seat,” he said.

Because even though leaving your child behind might be accidental, there can be consequences.

“If the child is injured, there could be some reckless endangerment. If it’s a further tragedy like a fatality, the person would face criminal charges,” Ashbeck said.

And even if you think you’re only going to the store for a moment, always take your child with you.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

Bond for La Crosse drug suspect lowered to $250,000

A million-dollar cash bond for a La Crosse man accused of making and selling phony drugs apparently was too much to fit the crime. Judge Elliott Levine has lowered the bond for Jade Deeny by 75 per cent. Deeny now needs $250,000 cash to get out of jail. Deeny pled...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff: Sparta man injured after mishandling gun and shooting himself

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is seriously hurt after inadvertently shooting himself, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said that on Tuesday, the man was mishandling his gun when it went off, resulting in a gunshot wound to his mouth.
SPARTA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Rescue#Vehicles#Onalaska Police#Gundersen Health System
KIMT

Suspect identified after manhunt, shelter in place in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – The man accused of causing a manhunt and a shelter in place order in Winona County has been identified. Bryan Edward Anderson, 26 of Red Wing, is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. He’s facing charged of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, fleeing an officer on foot, driving after revocation, speeding, suspicion of DWI, several traffic violations, and violating his probation.
SAINT CHARLES, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is hurt after a crash in Vernon County Thursday morning. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a single-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 33 at County Road WW near the Juneau County line in the Town of Hillsboro on June 16 around 9:52 a.m.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Red Wing Man Who Fled from Officers Has Been Found and Arrested

(KWNO)- A Red Wing man who fled from officers and caused a shelter-in-place order following a traffic stop yesterday has been found and arrested. In a press release, the St. Charles Police Department Identified the man as 26-year-old, Bryan Anderson. Anderson fled from officers after he was signaled for running through a stop sign, first in his car, then on foot.
RED WING, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sparta man seriously injured in accidental self-inflicted gunshot

TOWN OF ANGELO, Wis. (WKBT) – An accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound seriously injured a Sparta man Tuesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff, emergency personnel responded to a home in the Town of Angelo where a man had accidentally shot himself in the mouth. After being treated on scene, GundersenAir transported him to La Crosse. Alcohol and unsafe handling were likely factors in the shooting injury, the sheriff’s office said.
SPARTA, WI
Y-105FM

Two Adults, Two Kids Hurt In Wabasha County Crash

Wabasha, MN (KROC AM News) - Two adults and two young children were hurt Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Wabasha County. The crash happened around 7:15 pm on Highway 61 near Kellogg. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 33-year-old Maria Rodriguez of Wabasha "came in contact...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
wiproud.com

Shooting in Monroe County leaves one man injured

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the township of Angelo. Deputies say a Sparta man is hurt from what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the mouth. That man was taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County

TOWNSHIP OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is reported hurt after a train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County Thursday afternoon. According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45 p.m. the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car hauler had become disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks at W8666 County Road Z in the Township of Onalaska.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DNR investigating fatal boating crash in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating crash that took place in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon. The DNR said that at 1:29 p.m. June 14, two personal watercraft were involved in the incident in the west channel of the Mississippi River that left one person, a West Salem High School student, dead.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Eyota man's cause of death confirmed as overdose

(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a third overdose in an Eyota garage in January. Capt. James Schueller confirmed that Anthony Holzer, 43, died from “toxic effects of cocaine and fentanyl.”. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a death over the...
nbc15.com

Reports: Tornado traveled 15 miles across Monroe County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second round of severe storms this week in southern Wisconsin caused damage across the region. The counties of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green Lake County, Fond du Lac County, Juneau, Adams, Marquette, Sauk, Monroe and Iowa were all under a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon. At one point, six counties were all under the warning at once.
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for about 15 miles.
TOMAH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy