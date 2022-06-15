ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. youth baseball umpire attacked by coach, has broken jaw

By Matthew Stanmyre
 3 days ago
A youth baseball umpire was brutally attacked by a coach during a game in Branchburg earlier this month, leaving the umpire with a broken jaw that required extensive dental surgery, according to Brian Delahant, the league president. The attack occurred during a 13-and-under U.S. Amateur Baseball League tournament game...

CBS New York

Umpire attacked during youth baseball game in New Jersey

BRANCHBURG, N.J. -- A Staten Island parent coach is accused of a brutal attack on a baseball umpire at a youth game in New Jersey.The league said the umpire suffered a broken jaw.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with his colleagues in Somerset County on Wednesday.It was on a baseball field in Branchburg where the U.S. Amateur Baseball League says a 72-year-old umpire was punched Saturday by a Staten Island parent coach during a 13-and-under game.Fellow umpire Mark Smith said the victim told him there were no close calls."It was 16-0 was the score. It was in between innings and he said...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers men’s basketball offers athletic big man Matt Gilhool

Matt Gilhool was one of several offers that went out from Rutgers men’s basketball on Wednesday night. The Pennsylvania center also received an offer on Wednesday from Bryant as well. A 6-foot-10 center, Gilhool plays his high school basketball for Elizabethtown Area (Elizabethtown, PA), a program that went 18-12 last season. He is currently a part of the class of 2024. In early June, he was offered by fellow Big Ten program Penn State while on an unofficial visit. Gilhool would appear to be the heir apparent to Cliff Omoruyi, the junior center who is likely heading to the NBA after his upcoming junior season. He tweeted (or rather, re-tweeted) about the Rutgers offer on Wednesday night:   6’10 c/o 2024 F @Matthew_Gilhool has received an offer from @RutgersMBB #ChaseWork #ThaMob 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/MItQX7LLMA — Philly Pride UAA 16u 🧡🖤 (@PrideUAA16u) June 15, 2022 Rutgers basketball sent out several offers on Wednesday including Moses Hipps. Another Pennsylvania standout, Hipps was offered by the Scarlet Knights this week and currently has offers from Fordham, La Salle, Temple and VCU. RelatedRutgers football assistant Marquise Watson named among the top assistants in college football Hipps, who plays for Archbishop John Carroll (Philadelphia, PA) averaged 18.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.
