Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold met supporters at a pub to talk about the "nightmare" of last season and explain what the club are doing to improve different aspects of. The group of United supporters were supposedly planning to protest outside of the 51-year-old's house, however, after news of the plans got back to him, Arnold decided to meet the supporters at the local pub that they were in to talk through their anger at the situation the club is in.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO