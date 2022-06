EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Investigators have released the name of a suspect accused of killing two people in Orangeburg County and taking a one-year-old child on Thursday. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said it had arrested 45-year-old Antonio Smalls of Monks Corner for the murder of Raymond and Jean Ann Brown after their bodies were found in the doorway of a Wesgar Avenue home about five miles southeast of Eutawville.

EUTAWVILLE, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO