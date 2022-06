COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with a double murder that took place near Eutawville. “This agency worked throughout the night on this case, which resulted in this subject being taken into custody,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “This is what you can expect if you consider doing something like this.”

EUTAWVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO