Rangers' Sam Huff sitting Wednesday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt is taking over as the designated hitter while Brendan Donovan rotates over to first base. Nolan Arenado is back in the lineup to play third base and bat cleanup.
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud will rest against his division rivals after William Contreras was picked as Wednesday's catcher for Spencer Strider. According to Baseball Savant on 128 batted ball this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 9.4% barrel...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Bradley will start in right field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Bobby Dalbec moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. Aaron Hicks is replacing Gallo in the outfield and hitting seventh. Gallo figures to be back in the order for Thursday's series finale. numberFire’s models project...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matthew Duffy is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Duffy will man third base after Anthony Rendon was held out with a wrist injury. In a matchup against left-hander Tyler Anderson, our models project Duffy to score 7.2 FanDuel points.
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Matt Carpenter versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 235 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .261 batting average with a .750 OPS,...
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro will start at third base on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Sam Haggerty moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Toro for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Chicago Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Villar is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. Our models project Villar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.9...
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Trevino for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Calhoun is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Tigers starter Rony Garcia. Our models project Calhoun for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. Our models project McKenna for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Chicago White Sox infielder Jake Burger is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Burger will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Adam Engel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burger for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Siri is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Siri for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mejia is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Mejia for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Tapia is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Tapia for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.4 FanDuel...
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hicks is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Hicks for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. Our models project Chirinos for 0.5 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Escobar is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Marlins starter Braxton Barrett. Our models project Escobar for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has been scratched from Friday's lineup against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds haven't provided any additional information at this time. Matt Reynolds has been added to the lineup to play shortstop and hit fifth. Mike Moustakas is now at first base while Kyle Farmer is at designated hitter and batting cleanup.
Kansas City Royals infielder Carlos Santana is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Santana is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
