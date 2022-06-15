Rangers' Sam Huff sitting Wednesday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt is taking over as the designated hitter while Brendan Donovan rotates over to first base. Nolan Arenado is back in the lineup to play third base and bat cleanup.

