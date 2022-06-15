ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA recommends Moderna and Pfizer covid vaccines for children between six months to five years old despite experts saying they are LEAST at risk from the virus

By Luke Andrews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Covid vaccines for the youngest Americans could be rolled out in a matter of days after the Food and Drug Administration recommended approving both the Moderna and Pfizer shots, despite some experts warning that they are not needed for children under the age of five.

On Wednesday, members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee convened debated whether the benefits of Moderna and Pfizer outweigh the risks for America's 18million under-5s.

They gave the greenlight for both vaccines. Formal authorization should follow quickly, with the first shots in arms expected by next week.

'This recommendation does fill a significant unmet need for a really ignored younger population,' said Michael Nelson, a professor of medicine at the University of Virginia and one of the 21 experts who unanimously said the benefits of the Moderna vaccine outweighed the risks.

The vote on Wednesday is the first stage of the four-part process that will also see them examined by FDA chiefs on Thursday and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday and Saturday.

Some scientists have warned that children between the ages of six months and five years old face a vanishingly small risk of dying from Covid and that there is little demand for the shots. Under-5s account for just 0.05 percent of America's more than a million Covid deaths, while nationally less than a third of five to 11-year-olds who are eligible for two doses of the Covid vaccine have got the shots.

If all shots are approved, it is thought the U.S. would become the first country to offer shots against the pandemic virus for children under two years old. Cuba has been vaccinated children as young as two years since October, while Chile and China are offering the shots to everyone over the age of three years.

It comes as national Covid cases continue to plateau at about 107,000 a day, while deaths fall 36 percent to a seven-day average of 374 and hospitalizations also remain steady.

But new Omicron subvariants — scientifically named BA.4 and BA.5 — are spreading quickly in the U.S., now accounting for up to three in ten infections in some areas. It is feared they could trigger a rebound in cases, although there is no evidence that they are more likely to cause severe disease or death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jvs2d_0gBbivIG00
Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met today to consider whether to approve Moderna and Pfizer's shots for children aged six months to five years. Pictured is Dr Peter Marks at the meeting who heads up vaccine approval at the FDA at the meeting today. On the right is a graph showing the number of hospitalizations among children under four years with the most recent Omicron wave shown in grey. He said that just because there was a small number of deaths in the age group, people should not become desensitivized to the risk it posed to children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pD7h3_0gBbivIG00
Covid cases in the US have plateaued for the sixth day in a row, with the seven-day average now standing at about 107,000 new cases every day. It comes as new Omicron subvariants gain ground in the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXejG_0gBbivIG00
Covid deaths dropped 33 percent yesterday compared to the same time last week, with about 374 now being registered daily

FDA advisory panel gives unanimous support to Moderna's Covid vaccine for children aged six to 17

Moderna's Covid vaccine should be made available for children aged six to 17 years, an independent panel at the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday — as America's Covid wave fell on all fronts.

All 22 members of the panel convened by the FDA voted to approve the two-dose jab for the age group following an all-day debate on the issue.

The FDA is now expected to sign-off on the shots in the coming weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will also need to give them the green-light before they can be rolled out nationwide.

Dr Paul Offit, a pediatrician who sits on the committee, said the benefits of the jab 'outweigh' the risks among youngsters — but added that it was now a 'different time' in the Covid pandemic.

Children less than 11 years old will be offered two half-strength doses of the shots, while those above this age will get jabs that are the same strength as those administered to adults.

Many experts have raised concerns over rolling out Covid vaccines to children because of the vanishingly small risk they face from the virus, with under-18s making up about 0.1 percent of America's more than a million Covid fatalities.

Pfizer's Covid jab was made available for children over five years old months ago, but uptake has been sluggish with less than a third of children aged five to 11 having come forward to get fully-vaccinated.

Moderna sought emergency use authorization for its two-dose course for children aged six months to five years. Its jab holds 25 micrograms of mRNA, or about a quarter of that in doses for adults, and is given four weeks apart.

Pfizer is also seeking the green-light for offering a three-dose course of its vaccine to children aged from six months to four years. Its jab contains 3mcg, or about 10 percent of that in shots for adults.

Both jabs use mRNA, which gets cells to manufacture antigens from Covid — which the virus uses to invade cells — in order to trigger immunity against the pandemic virus.

The panel will vote on whether to approve the shots for the age group today, with their decision then passed to chiefs at the FDA. This group normally follows the recommendation of this expert panel. Afterwards, the CDC will also need to sign off on the shots before they can be rolled out to the public.

A number of states — including New Jersey — have already begun ordering jabs in for youngsters in anticipation of the approval.

The White House — which says approving the jabs would be a 'historic milestone' — has plans in place to start dishing out the shots as soon as June 20.

There has been pressure to get Covid vaccines approved for even the youngest children for months, especially from sections of the left-wing media.

But a number of experts have raised concerns over vaccinating children, who face a small risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid and a vanishingly small chance of death.

There are also fears over myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation that may be detected in up to one in 20,000 boys following vaccination. Girls are less at risk from the complication.

While in most cases the condition is mild, scientists are not yet sure of the long-term effects.

Earlier this year Dr Michael Kurilla — who previously sat on the panel — was one of the few members to refuse to approve Covid jabs for five to 11-year-olds.

He told DailyMail.com at the time that while he thinks children with certain conditions that put them at a high risk should receive the shot, it was not clear if they should be approved for healthy children.

Pfizer's Covid vaccine is already available for everyone more than five years old.

But CDC statistics show just over 28 percent of five to 11-year-olds have got the shot to date. Among 12 to 17-year-olds, almost 60 percent are now fully vaccinated.

For comparison, nationally about three in four Americans have now got two Covid vaccines and almost 50 percent have got a booster.

A survey carried out last month found just 18 percent of parents would 'definitely' get their child who was less than five years old the Covid vaccine. Almost two in five parents said they would refuse to get their child inoculated, or only do so when it was required.

More than 1,800 parents took part in the survey by health pollster the Kaiser Family Foundation, including 181 with children younger than five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEskO_0gBbivIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EUJv_0gBbivIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJK8p_0gBbivIG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxNPI_0gBbivIG00

Moderna was first to present its vaccine to the committee today, saying that it triggered as many Covid-fighting antibodies in children as the adult's dose.

It presented data from clinical trials where 6,600 children under six years old were given the shots and monitored for at least two months after the second dose. This included 3,100 children aged two to five years, and 1,911 aged six to 23 months.

Only 15 children were reported as suffering a temperature afterwards which was over 104F (40C). There were no other recorded side-effects.

It comes as America's Covid wave continues to plateau with the seven-day case average having barely shifted for the sixth day in a row.

Across the states 20 are seeing their infections fall compared to the same time about two weeks ago.

Only two — Oklahoma and Wyoming — are seeing cases double compared to the same time about a fortnight ago.

Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Paul Offit
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

