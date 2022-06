The Atlanta Braves saw their amazing 14-game winning streak evaporate on Friday after a stunning 1-0 loss at the hands of the Chicago Cubs. The pair close out their three-game weekend set today as the Braves look to get back on track in their quest for an NL East title. With the Mets stumbling, there is an opening for Atlanta to overtake. But, they will have a tough road to victory today with Kyle Hendricks making the start.

