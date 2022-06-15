Garylee has your sports

Naomi Marie Smith Collins, 83, Thayer, Missouri, passed away at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 212, 2022, at her home. She was born July 25, 1938 to “Doc” Ferrell and Ethel (Green) Smith. She grew up in the rural areas of Howell and surrounding counties. In 1953 Naomi was united in marriage to Leslie Eugene Collins, a marriage that lasted for 63 years until Leslie’s death in 2016. The young couple moved to Kansas City, Missouri and together, they had two children, Patsy and Johnny. Naomi was a wife, mother, and homemaker first and foremost, but enjoyed a stint of working at Stuart Hall Paper Company in Kansas City.

