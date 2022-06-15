ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Springs, MO

Garylee has your sports

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 2 days ago

The STL Cardinals played a dbl header with the Pirates yesterday and last night with more here is your redbird recap. Cardinals take on the Pirates tonight with a pregame start of 550 and a first pitch at 635 all...

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

ozarkradionews.com

Local Golf Tournaments

The 41st Annual Willow Springs Lions Club Golf Tournament is a 2-person 18-hole scramble held at the Thomas F. Benyo Municipal Golf course in Willow Springs, to sign up call Lakeland Pharmacy at 417-469-9009 the cost is 150.00 per team if you pre-register or 160.00 day of tournament. The tournament will be played This Saturday and Sunday. You can play multiple times but must play with a different partner.
WEST PLAINS, MO
howellcountynews.com

Bear Loose in Eagle Country

A young bear paid a visit to Mountain View on Friday. At approximately 8:00 p.m., Corporal Trenton Roberts of the Mountain View Police Department was called to a home on West Fifth St. immediately behind Signal for a report of a bear sighting. “At first I didn’t think it could...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
ozarkradionews.com

James Loyd Boze

James Loyd Boze, 76, West Plains, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home. Arrangements under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

ASCEND Program at MSU-WP to Have Preview Day In Two Weeks

West Plains, MO. – Officials with the ASCEND Program at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) will host a Preview Day from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 28 in rooms 104 and 105 of the Lybyer Technology Center, 605 W. Main St., in West Plains. ASCEND Program Director Mikala King...
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Ozarks Healthcare Gets New General Surgeon

Ozarks Healthcare has a new face for General Surgery with the introduction of Anthony Campbell. Dr. Campbell is originally from St. Louis, but has practiced with Ozarks Healthcare as a locum physician. Campbell has completed general surgery residency in Wyandotte, MI in 2016, and practiced as a trauma surgeon in...
WYANDOTTE, MI
ozarkradionews.com

One-Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures Houston Woman

Houston, MO. – A Houston woman has become seriously injured after crashing a motorcycle yesterday at roughly 3:19 PM. Julie Hartman, 59 of Houston Missouri, was riding atop a 2008 Harley Davidson on Hogan Road, four miles South of Houston, when she crashed. The crash occurred as Hartman accelerated into a metal pole, whereupon the motorcycle overturned and ejected Hartman.
HOUSTON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Naomi Marie Smith Collins

Naomi Marie Smith Collins, 83, Thayer, Missouri, passed away at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 212, 2022, at her home. She was born July 25, 1938 to “Doc” Ferrell and Ethel (Green) Smith. She grew up in the rural areas of Howell and surrounding counties. In 1953 Naomi was united in marriage to Leslie Eugene Collins, a marriage that lasted for 63 years until Leslie’s death in 2016. The young couple moved to Kansas City, Missouri and together, they had two children, Patsy and Johnny. Naomi was a wife, mother, and homemaker first and foremost, but enjoyed a stint of working at Stuart Hall Paper Company in Kansas City.
THAYER, MO
ozarkradionews.com

ASU in Mountain Home Introduces Future Fit Program

Mountain Home, AR. – Arkansas State University in Mountain Home has recently announced a new program for students. It’s called the “Future Fit” program, and its design of concept entails developing skills and know-how for people with an interest in advanced manufacturing. This program is funded by the UAFS Center for Business and Professional Development.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Ozarks Healthcare to offer Free Athletic Physicals for West Plains Students July 21; Area Schools through 2022-2023 School Year

WEST PLAINS, MO – To help its community prepare for the upcoming school year, Ozarks Healthcare will offer free athletic physicals for student athletes entering grades 7 through 12 in the 2022 – 2023 school year from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, at Ozarks Healthcare Therapies located at 1111 Kentucky Ave. in West Plains. Local physicians, family nurse practitioners, and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) will conduct the physicals.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening. Fifty-one-year-old Chrystal Marshall of Isabella was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marshall was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly two miles east...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Two arrested after carjacking in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/West Plains Police) - Two men were arrested in Arkansas, after a carjacking in West Plains. West Plains police state a woman arrived at work Thursday morning when two men armed with guns took her keys and cell phone. The release says the man told the woman to get on the ground as they drove away in her SUV. The woman’s cell phone was located along a road in West Plains a short time later.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Pair of Shannon County Men Seriously Injured in Crash

Birchtree, MO. – A one-vehicle crash that happened at roughly 1:55 yesterday has led to the serious injuries of a pair of Shannon County men. A 2008 Chevy Trailblazer was being driven by Richard Drummond, 54 of Birchtree, when they crashed two miles West of Birchtree. Drummond was traveling Eastbound on Highway M, and had one occupant with him in the vehicle: Aaron Hardwick, 26 of Winona, MO.
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain View minor injured in Howell County crash

A Mountain View minor was injured after traveling off of the roadway Thursday afternoon, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The minor was driving northbound on Highway WW 1.5 miles south of Mtn. View when her 2006 Toyota Camry traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned, said Cpl. Christopher Kimes.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

First responders called to local crash

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department Rescue Squad responded early Friday afternoon to a roll-over crash on U.S. 63 south of Houston. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
HOUSTON, MO

