Little Rock, AR

Arkansas celebrates its 186th birthday Wednesday

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas is celebrating its 186th birthday Wednesday!. According to Arkansas.com, Arkansas became a territory in 1819 with Arkansas Post acting as its capital. That changed two years later when...

katv.com

