5 home decor finds under $25 at Amazon that have shoppers obsessed

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago
Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. That’s why you definitely need to check out some of the awesome and affordable home decor finds that are available on Amazon.

If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the simple fact that home upgrades don’t have to be expensive to look expensive.

In this roundup, we’re going to show you five fantastic home upgrades you can get that each cost $25 or less. Plus, there are a few bonus items at the end of the article that people have really been loving. Don’t miss out!

Amazing Amazon home decor finds

Seriously… do you have any idea how much better your kitchen would look with under-cabinet lighting? And if you think your only option is to have an electrician install expensive light strips, you’re way off base.

The Bawoo LED Under Cabinet Lights Set includes six battery-powered LED puck lights that you can stick to anything you want in an instant. They’re also remote-controlled, so you don’t have to worry about wiring.

Another inexpensive upgrade that Amazon shoppers have been raving about is Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper. For as little as $9.99, you can transform your ancient white or black appliances into sleek stainless steel appliances. Look how great that refrigerator looks in the photos down below!

Is there anything more luxurious than a hotel-quality showerhead? Pick up the Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo on Amazon and it’ll be like every day is spa day. You can completely transform your shower experience for just $22!

If you have wood furniture around your home that’s been there for a while, the odds are pretty good that it’s showing all sorts of scratches and scuffs. Replacing it can be expensive and believe it or not, paying someone to refinish it can be almost as pricey.

Howard Products Restor-A-Finish, which restores your wood furniture’s glistening finish with ease. Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about it!

Last but certainly not least, you should definitely consider giving the exterior of your house an instant upgrade with Ripeng 5 Inch Floating Zinc Alloy House Numbers. These house numbers cost just $7.99 each and they look amazing on any home.

You can learn more about all five of these awesome Amazon home decor finds down below. Plus, we’ve included some images to give you an idea of what to expect. Oh, and don’t forget to scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included two bonus items that you’re going to love!

An awesome find on Amazon for home decor: Bawoo LED Under Cabinet Lights

  • Compact puck lights with long battery life that you can stick anywhere in seconds
  • Included remote control turns the lights on and off, plus you can adjust the brightness of the lights
  • There are 10 different brightness settings that range from 10% to 100%
  • Set the mood for any occasion!
  • Lights can also be turned on and off without the included remote
  • Special timer feature lets you turn your lights off after 10, 30, 60, or 120 minutes
  • There’s also a memory function that remembers the previous brightness setting each time you turn a light on

Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper

  • Sheet measures 15.8 x 78.8 inches for a total area of 8.65 square feet
  • Larger sizes are available
  • Self-adhesive design means you don’t need any special glue to apply
  • Made of vinyl that is waterproof and oil-proof with a stainless steel effect
  • Fully removable and won’t damage your appliance’s finish
  • Additionally, it’s easy to trim and install yourself in just a few minutes
  • Premium finish ensures that the wrap will last years without any fading

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo

  • Special design brings three different modes to your shower — a fixed showerhead, a handheld showerhead, or a combination of both
  • Choose from 24 different possible water flow patterns
  • Five available settings on the main showerhead: Power Rain, Massage, Rain/Massage, Water-Saving Economy Rain, and Pause
  • Oversized 4-inch chrome face with 3-position click lever
  • Jets are easy to clean, just rub them to remove any residue

Howard Products RF3016 Restor-A-Finish

  • There’s nothing else out there like Restor-A-Finish, which utilizes a finish-penetrating formula to restore your wood furniture
  • Also blends out scratches, blemishes, and abrasions
  • Available in nine different colors to match various wood tones and finishes, including Neutral, Maple-Pine, Golden Oak, Cherry, Walnut, Mahogany, Dark Walnut, Dark Oak, and Ebony Brown
  • Wipe it on, wipe it off — it’s that easy!

Our favorite Amazon home decor find: Ripeng 5 Inch Floating Zinc Alloy House Numbers

  • Add style and elegance to any facade with these sleek floating house numbers
  • They’re made of durable zinc alloy with a black coating for the ultimate stylish finish
  • Each house number is attached individually
  • Easy installation — if you can work a drill, you can install these house numbers
  • Also, all installation hardware is included
  • An amazing home decor find from Amazon

BONUS UPGRADES

We’ve got two more home upgrades that we definitely wanted to share with our readers even though they didn’t make the top-5.

The first one absolutely would’ve made the list, but it costs more than $25. A Recessed Can Conversion Pendant Kit is worth every penny though, allowing you to convert any recessed light into a stunning modern pendant light in no time at all.

Check out the photos on the Amazon listing to see how awesome it looks.

Then there’s Folex Carpet Spot Remover, which is a staple that should be in every single apartment, condo, and house in America. You won’t believe how quick and easy it is to remove stubborn stains!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

#Home Decor
