Mr. Willie Ralph “Bill” Gandy Jr.

At least one of the four men involved in a fatal construction site accident in Rome last week is from Alabama. Albert Starr, from the Alexis community, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd for treatment following the accident. He was in the truck involved in the collision with a Bobcat that killed two people. The driver of the truck, Samuel Hancock, was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment. The two men on the Bobcat, 21 year old John Hunter Lane of Kinston and 19 year old Cody Hauser of Cartersville, both died of injuries sustained in the crash.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO