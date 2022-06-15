ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Mr. Willie Ralph “Bill” Gandy Jr.

By Marc Summers
 3 days ago

He was born on March 18, 1958 in Alexander City, AL. He is preceded in this passing by his father Rev. Willie Ralph Gandy Sr, mother Irene Tate Gandy, brother Austin Marvin Gandy, and sister-in-law Debbie Dye Gandy. He continues to live in his daughter, Kelley Branch, grandchildren Alyssa,...

Ms. Jacqueline Marie Vise

Ms. Jacqueline Marie Vise, age 73 of Sand Rock, passed away Tuesday, June 14th at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 19th 2022 at Grace Pointe Church of God with Bro. Shane Swafford officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm Sunday at the church.
SAND ROCK, AL
Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
ALABAMA STATE
Dr. Magical Balloons in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 t 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host Dr. Magical Balloons. Watch as “the Doctor” creates amazing balloon sculptures, then incorporates them into hilarious stories! Part of our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities.” The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Elton Dean lies in state Friday at commission chamber

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city and county of Montgomery will honor longtime County Commissioner Elton Dean Friday by allowing for him to lie in state inside the Montgomery County Commission chamber. The honor takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a celebration of life inside...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Local Pastor Reacts to Vestavia Hills Church Shooting

A third person has died in the Vestavia Hills church shooting, and the accused shooter has been identified by police. The shooting happened Thursday evening during a pot luck dinner. A local Montgomery Pastor shared his reaction to the shooting with Alabama News Network.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Alabama online state auction underway until June 22

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vehicles, electronics, furniture and a surplus of other items make up the lots for bid in the next Alabama surplus property auction starting Thursday, June 16, according to a news release from The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA is partnering with GovDeals.com beginning […]
ALABAMA STATE
Freshmen Orientation at Gadsden State

(Gadsden, Ala.)—This summer, incoming freshmen at Gadsden State Community College are invited to participate in Cardinal Commit, the College’s new student orientation. “Students who participate in Cardinal Commit will be armed with information and tools they need to be successful in college from the very beginning,” said Whitney Hall, assistant director of Enrollment Services. “Cardinal Commit is designed to prepare admitted students for their first semester and beyond. It is important for all new Cardinals to participate in one of the sessions being offered.”
GADSDEN, AL
“Heat Advisory” in Effect until 7:00pm Friday (June 17th)

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE / Heat Advisory / National Weather Service Birmingham AL. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour-Including the cities of Hamilton, Sulligent, Vernon, Fayette, Double Springs, Jasper, Oneonta, Gadsden, Anniston, Centre, Heflin, Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover, Columbiana, Pelham, Alabaster, Pell City, Moody, Talladega, Sylacauga, Ashland, Roanoke, Livingston, Eutaw, Greensboro, Moundville, Marion, Centreville, Clanton, Rockford, Alexander City, Dadeville, Valley, Lanett, Lafayette, Demopolis, Linden, Selma, Prattville, Fort Deposit, Hayneville, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Montgomery, Tuskegee, Union Springs, Auburn, Opelika, Phenix City, Troy, Eufaula.
ENVIRONMENT
Additional Information on Deadly Construction Accident in Floyd County

At least one of the four men involved in a fatal construction site accident in Rome last week is from Alabama. Albert Starr, from the Alexis community, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd for treatment following the accident. He was in the truck involved in the collision with a Bobcat that killed two people. The driver of the truck, Samuel Hancock, was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment. The two men on the Bobcat, 21 year old John Hunter Lane of Kinston and 19 year old Cody Hauser of Cartersville, both died of injuries sustained in the crash.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Frazer Memorial officially leaves the United Methodist Church

Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery is now officially no longer part of the United Methodist Church. The 7,000-member Frazer Church is the most prominent Alabama congregation to leave the United Methodist Church and was once known as Alabama’s largest congregation in the denomination. The final step happened this...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Food for Thought 6/16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama’s The Destination Resort up for top glamping award

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - If camping isn’t your thing, maybe you should give glamping a shot. Simply put, it’s glamorous camping, where you don’t have to forgo some of your favorites that keep you comfy. If you want to get really fancy, there’s a place in Dadeville you need to check out.
DADEVILLE, AL
Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

