ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Genndy Tartakovsky Signs Overall Deal With Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation

By Abigail Sackett
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 15, news broke of a new deal struck between veteran director Genndy Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. The deal sets up the world-famous director with an exclusive multiyear cross-studio agreement to workshop, create, and produce his own features for the two production sites. Tartakovsky has...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros’ $200M ‘Flash’ Franchise Launch

Click here to read the full article. Even though it isn’t on the Warner Bros release calendar until June 23, 2023, The Flash is becoming Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s first movie crisis, because of the escalating coverage of incidents of volatile and odd behavior involving the film’s star, Ezra Miller. Zaslav has made clear his desire to grow the DC Universe to MCU scale and has all the ingredients of a first foot forward in The Flash, including the return of Michael Keaton as Batman along with a reprise by Ben Affleck, a $200 million budget and a hot...
NFL
Decider.com

Is ‘Lightyear’ Streaming on Disney+, HBO Max, or Netflix?

Buzz Lightyear is going to infinity and beyond this weekend, but he won’t be falling with style onto streaming just yet. Lightyear, the new Toy Story spin-off movie from Disney-Pixar, is opening in theaters everywhere on Friday. The animated movie, which features the voice of Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, is intended to be the sci-fi movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy that we all know and love from Toy Story. It’s an epic space adventure about the titular space ranger, who, alongside his crew, is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. In addition to Captain America,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genndy Tartakovsky
The Hollywood Reporter

Annecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including Henry Selick and Jordan Peele

Netflix Animation showcased a bevy of upcoming, diverse projects this week at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival: That included the unveiling of a scene from the anticipated Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; the world premiere of Oscar winner Chris Williams’ original The Sea Beast, which premieres July 8 on the streaming service; and new footage from Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s stop-motion Wendell & Wild. The animation arm has been closely watched since April, when during its first-quarter earnings announcement, Netflix reported it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the quarter and expected to lose an additional 2 million during the second quarter....
MOVIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartoon Network#Animated Film#Cns#Wba#Hbo Max#Russian American
Collider

How to Watch 'The Old Man': Where to Stream the Jeff Bridges Thriller

Jeff Bridges is on a mission. While the actor may be known for his laid-back persona and his unforgettable role in The Big Lebowski as an aimless stoner called The Dude, he can also flip his blue eyes into razor-sharp blades on a dime. One of the most versatile actors of our time, Bridges is wading into the choppy waters of television as a man on a mission in The Old Man, the new FX thriller series.
MOVIES
WWD

Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has revealed its first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie. On Wednesday, the film company posted a picture of the actor in character on its official social media accounts, showing him smiling with bleached blonde hair, glowing orange-spray tanned skin and topless wearing a sleeveless Canadian tuxedo and his white briefs that say “Ken,” stylized similar to Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear line.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards “#BARBIE July 21, 2023,”...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Reveals Best Look Yet at Justice Society with New Comic Covers

This week, audiences were treated to the first teaser trailer for Black Adam, the newest film set within the live-action DC universe. In addition to finally bringing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's portrayal of Black Adam to the masses, the film will introduce general audiences to a live-action incarnation of the Justice Society of America, the longest-running ensemble within the pages of DC Comics. While Black Adam's JSA only factored into a small portion of the larger trailer, DC recently revealed a pretty epic look at the members of the team. On Thursday, DC released the full covers for the Black Adam: The Justice Society Files, a series of one-shots chronicling the events prior to the upcoming film. In addition to revealing the first details and release dates for the Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) one-shots, the publisher unveiled photo variant covers for all four issues, which double as character posters for Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate, Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).
COMICS
Collider

Kit Harrington Returns as Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones' Sequel Series from HBO

HBO is treating Game of Thrones like the golden goose that it is. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the premium cable network is developing a new sequel series centered around the character Jon Snow. Star Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role, which he played for eight seasons on the wildly popular fantasy series, based on the novels by George R.R. Martin.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
CNET

Lady Gaga Reportedly Set to Play Harley Quinn in Joker Sequel

Last week we learned that a Joker sequel is officially on the way. Now reports are swirling that Lady Gaga is in early talks to star. Both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline are reporting that Gaga will potentially star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming movie, which has been titled Joker: Folie à Deux.
MOVIES
Collider

'Girl in the Picture' Trailer Uncovers a Decades Long Case of Lost Identity

In 2017, Skye Borgman shocked the world with her documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. The story told the tale of a young woman and her family’s plight of fighting off a predator seeking to take her from them. And now, five years later, Borgman and her team are back to bring us another absolutely bonkers true-crime-based story. Girl in the Picture will follow the heartbreaking tale of Sharon Marshall and her father, Franklin Floyd, who made his daughter’s life a living hell. Dropping on Netflix on July 6, the streaming service has released a heart-pounding trailer for what’s to come in their newest documentary.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Equalizer 3' Casts Dakota Fanning Opposite Denzel Washington in Action Sequel

Denzel Washington has been kicking butt and taking names in the Equalizer franchise since the first film crashed onto screens nearly 10 years ago. We’ve been biding our time to find out more news about the actor's return to the franchise, we finally have another huge casting announcement. The cherry on top of the action-packed sundae is that Washington will be joined by his Man on Fire co-star, Dakota Fanning. Deadline revealed today that the duo will be joining forces on The Equalizer 3, which will be helmed by the franchise’s original filmmaker, Antoine Fuqua.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Best Movies About How It Feels to Get Old

It often feels like movies are full of young people. The superheroes saving the world tend to be young, the people fighting intergalactic wars in space tend to be young, and the people falling in and out of love (and then back again) in romantic comedies tend to be young. More often than not, these sorts of movies also aim at a younger audience.
MOVIES
SFGate

Temuera Morrison, Robyn Malcolm Star in ‘Far North’ New Zealand Series for Sundance Now (EXCLUSIVE)

Production is underway in the lush and remote northern tip of New Zealand on “Far North,” a premium drama series for Sundance Now. The fact-based series stars local acting legend, Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars,” “Once Were Warriors”) and award-winning actress, Robyn Malcolm (“Top of the Lake”) as an everyday couple who foil an international crime ring’s largest ever deal in the Pacific.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Releases Making-Of Featurette With Reese Witherspoon

Ahead of its premiere on July 15, Sony Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes look into Where the Crawdads Sing, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel of the same name. The short, one minute clip shows producer Reese Witherspoon and star Daisy Edgar Jones team up to explain translating the book’s escapism onto the big screen.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Ironheart’: Manny Montana Joins Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls alum Manny Montana is set as a series regular opposite Dominique Thorne in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart, Deadline has learned. Details about his character are kept under wraps. A rep for Marvel had no comment. Ironheart, which is now filming, stars Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. In addition to Williams, Montana joins Anthony Ramos, whose casting in the project was previously revealed by Deadline. Lyric Ross also is believed to have a role in the series. 2022 Disney+...
NFL
AOL Corp

Larry Laque, Kristin Brown, Jessica Driscoll, Doug Seybert Among Slew of TV Execs Ousted at Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Larry Laque, Kristin Brown, Jessica Driscoll and Doug Seybert are exiting their roles at Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has learned. They join Corie Henson and Todd Weiser, who were also learned to be leaving the company on Thursday. These firings are the latest additions to a long list since the company’s merger was made official on April 8, after which CEO David Zaslav committed to cutting $3 billion in costs over the next three years. Most recent was the departure of Brett Weitz as general manager of TBS, TNT and TruTV, which was announced on May 11.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy