LIST: Braum’s, Dunkin’, other businesses showing interest in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Sweetwater is trying to attract new business, and a third party service they hired to do just that has identified several prospects.

Retail Coach, a service designed to lure businesses to specific areas, has been in an agreement with Sweetwater since late 2021.

They have spent the past 6-9 months analyzing the City of Sweetwater, getting information on the number of consumers and their behavior, as well as what sites and locations are available for businesses looking to move in.

So far, they have contacted numerous companies and have received interest from the following restaurants and retailers:

Braum’s – Trying to find a site

Burger King – Trying to find a site

Denny’s – Showing initial interest

Grease Monkey – Looking for existing building

Harbor Freight – Looking for existing building

HEB – Trying to get them to look at Sweetwater

Panda Express – Has made site visits

United Supermarket – Trying to get them to look at Sweetwater

Dunkin’ – In the process of signing new franchisee

HTO – Looking to open another location in the market area

Most of these businesses are unwilling to go into town and are looking for space along I-20, where most of the traffic is located.

Retailers specifically say they are interested in a strip mall-type area.

None of these retailers are officially coming to Sweetwater just yet, so stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information on what’s coming and when!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.