Twins: +1.5 (-220) Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+180) 9.5 (Over +105//Under -125) It may not be pretty, but I'm going to look to the under in this one. While Bundy may have his troubles this season, he has an ERA of 5.87, but there is cause for optimism. He has a FIP of 5.07 and his walk rate is down about one per 9 innings compared to last season. He is getting a ton of unlucky variance in the field, but with less trouble on the base paths he can see his numbers take a dip.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 32 MINUTES AGO