Saint Louis, MO

Neighbours leads Oil Kings to WHL Championship

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues expect big things out of prospect Jake Neighbours, and he added another impressive feat to his resume this week. Neighbours and the Edmonton Oil Kings captured the 2022 Western Hockey League (WHL) Championship...

