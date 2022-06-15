STL Cardinals

What Yadier Molina’s knee injury means for the St. Louis Cardinals and his chances of breaking the battery mate record with Adam Wainwright. Even at age 39, Yadier Molina somehow feels invincible. But even the all-time great catcher is susceptible to injuries – and on Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to place him on the injured list as “he attempts to recover from knee soreness that has ailed him for most of the 2022 season,” according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO