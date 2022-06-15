PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast & Month of Wrestling Podcast

William Regal was asked whether he had any Vince McMahon stories on his Gentleman Villain podcast, and this was his response. “People would think I would have all kinds of stuff, but I don’t. There’s going to be people who don’t like my answer right now. I have nothing but a great relationship. Doesn’t matter what’s happened recently. I’ve always known he’s my boss, so I’ve never got too friendly with him because I knew, and which had happened, and it still doesn’t change my view of him, that one day, he may want to fire me. I’ve had an incredible, always polite, great, working relationship with him. I’ve been very easy to work with as far as not bothering like, ‘What do you want?, yes, thank you’, and I went on. That was my attitude by the time I got to the WWE. I was very happy. As far as being a top star, a lot of people say things about me, ‘You should have been this or should have been that.’ I was very happy because I’d nearly lost my family because of my stupidity in 1997 and 1998. I was very happy working 160-180 days a year, going on, and spending time at home with my children and my wife and not being away all the time because I’ve known a lot of my friends who have ended up very rich and very miserable, or losing all the families, and in many cases died, and I didn’t want that.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO