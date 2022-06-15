ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast & Month of Wrestling Podcast

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a loaded edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast this week! Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent talk about one of the more newsworthy weeks in recent pro wrestling memory. They...

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
“Cowboy” Bob Orton Addresses His Son Randy’s Injury

Randy Orton could miss the remainder of the year due to a legitimate injury. WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton discussed his son’s injury in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com. “He’s got a little bit of a back problem. I think he’ll take care...
Stephanie McMahon Issues Message to WWE Staff Following Today’s Announcement

Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s new Interim CEO and Chairwoman, delivered a statement to staff today, announcing her return to work while her father, Vince McMahon, steps down as Chairman & CEO while the Board of Directors investigates him and WWE Talent Relations Senior Vice President John Laurinaitis. Stephanie sent the...
The Rock Surprises Tamina Snuka with New Dream Home

WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka was surprised with a new home by his cousin, WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. On Thursday, The Great One surprised Tamina with her new dream home, just a few weeks after he shocked his mother Ata Johnson with hers. Rock shared a video...
Randy Orton Reportedly Injured, Latest News on His WWE Status and Future

WWE officials are said to be concerned about veteran Superstar Randy Orton’s future. Orton and Riddle haven’t appeared on WWE TV since losing the Title Unification match to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on SmackDown Live on May 20. After the match, The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” according to Riddle, who added that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos on May 23 RAW.
Booker T Comments On Allegations Made Against Vince McMahon

What does Booker T think of the allegations made against Vince McMahon?. On his Hall Of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend sounded off on the story making the rounds regarding the WWE Chairman reportedly spending $3 million in a hush pact over an alleged affair. Featured...
Former WWE Referee Dave Hebner Passes Away

Dave Hebner, a legendary WWE referee and longtime WWE road agent, died at the age of 73. The announcement was made on Twitter this evening by the official Twitter account for Dave’s nephew, referee Brian Hebner, who hosts the “Refin’ It Up” podcast. The account tweeted,...
Brock Lesnar Returns on WWE Smackdown, Attacks Roman Reigns (Clips)

Brock Lesnar is back and he’s seeking the WWE Undisputed Championship, attacking Roman Reigns on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Reigns retain his championship in the main event, defeating Riddle. After the match, Reigns got on the mic and said there was no one left to challenge him, after which Lesnar came out to the ring. He extended his hand to Reigns but when Reigns went to reciprocate, Lesnar caught him into an F5.
Vince McMahon Appearing on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon will make an appearance on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Mr. McMahon will appear on tonight’s SmackDown broadcast, which will be aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Interestingly, they used the “Mr. McMahon” name for the appearance, which usually separates Vince’s character from the...
Sasha Banks Successfully Undergoes Surgery This Week

Sasha Banks recently had eye surgery while on an indefinite suspension from WWE. On Tuesday, Dr. Newsom of Newsome Eye in Tampa Bay, Florida, revealed how Banks underwent PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy) surgery with him. PRK surgery is a suitable option to Lasik for people who participate in high-impact sports. “We...
William Regal Says He “Would Have Died in 1999” and Owes Vince McMahon His Life

William Regal was asked whether he had any Vince McMahon stories on his Gentleman Villain podcast, and this was his response. “People would think I would have all kinds of stuff, but I don’t. There’s going to be people who don’t like my answer right now. I have nothing but a great relationship. Doesn’t matter what’s happened recently. I’ve always known he’s my boss, so I’ve never got too friendly with him because I knew, and which had happened, and it still doesn’t change my view of him, that one day, he may want to fire me. I’ve had an incredible, always polite, great, working relationship with him. I’ve been very easy to work with as far as not bothering like, ‘What do you want?, yes, thank you’, and I went on. That was my attitude by the time I got to the WWE. I was very happy. As far as being a top star, a lot of people say things about me, ‘You should have been this or should have been that.’ I was very happy because I’d nearly lost my family because of my stupidity in 1997 and 1998. I was very happy working 160-180 days a year, going on, and spending time at home with my children and my wife and not being away all the time because I’ve known a lot of my friends who have ended up very rich and very miserable, or losing all the families, and in many cases died, and I didn’t want that.”
Tyson Fury Wants Exhibition Match with The Rock and Mike Tyson

Boxing legend Tyson Fury wants to fight WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an exhibition match. While Fury, 33, has announced that he would retire from boxing, he recently appeared on Good Morning Britain and discussed possible exhibition bouts in the near future. The Rock and Celebrity...
WWE Makes Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Official for SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar is back in the building, making his return to WWE after tonight's Undisputed WWE Championship match between Roman Reigns and Riddle on SmackDown. Lesnar made his intentions clear when he delivered an F5 to Reigns and The Usos, and now WWE has revealed that Lesnar will get his chance to reclaim his WWE Championship when he faces Reigns at SummerSlam. It won't just be a normal match though, as WWE has revealed it will be a Last man Standing match, and will likely be the main event of the show. You can see the official announcement below.
Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn Reportedly Do Not Get Along in WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has temporarily stepped down as WWE Chairman and CEO. Stephanie McMahon, who will serve as temporary Chairman and CEO, sent a message to WWE employees, which you can read by clicking here. Brandon Thurston of wrestlenomics.com discussed probable changes in WWE following Stephanie’s appointment...
Backstage Update on Vince McMahon and Internal WWE Reactions

On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon is said to make an in-character appearance. As previously reported, WWE’s Board of Directors is investigating McMahon for a “hidden $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal who was hired in 2019. Senior Vice President of WWE Talent Relations Laurinaitis is also being investigated, and the Board is looking at other cases involving former female workers. Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, but continues his creative obligations, as Stephanie McMahon returns from her leave of absence to operate as Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman.
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar Taking Randy Orton’s Spot at WWE SummerSlam

As previously stated, Brock Lesnar made his comeback to WWE on Smackdown on June 17th, 2022. Lesnar will face Reigns for the unified WWE Universal title in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Reigns’ opponent for SummerSlam was supposed to be Randy Orton. However, Orton is apparently suffering from...
WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/17)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, as the countdown to Money In the Bank continues. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Riddle on SmackDown. Riddle will be unable to challenge for the championship if he loses, as long as Reigns is the champion. This will be Reigns’ first championship defense since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles.
AEW Reportedly Changed Creative Plans Due to Jeff Hardy’s Scheduled Brain Scan

As PWMania.com previously reported, during his DUI traffic stop, Jeff Hardy informed officers that he had a doctor’s appointment for a brain scan. AEW had already chosen to adjust creative plans with the Hardys prior to Jeff’s DUI arrest, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com’s podcast. This...
The Fall of Vince McMahon’s Empire?

The fall of the Roman empire is the story of an entity that got too big for itself, became too big to manage, and after it was invaded then the empire eventually crumbled. Yesterday, shock waves hit the sports entertainment world when the Wall Street Journal published a story that the WWE Board of Directors were investigating claims that the owner, Vince McMahon agreed to pay a former employee $3 million in January to stay quiet after an affair he had with her last year. The story detailed that an alleged friend of the former employee had sent an e mail to board members to inform them of not only the payoff, but that Head of Talent relations, John Laurinaitis was also involved with the employee before her departure from the company earlier this year. Supposedly, the investigation, which started in April, already under covered other non-disclosure agreements with former female employees in the past that were paid to stay quiet about activities with McMahon.
