'Doomlands' Renewed for Season 2 at Roku

By Matt Villei
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roku Channel has announced that their original adult animated series Doomlands will be coming back for a season 2. The series first premiered in January 2022 on The Roku Channel and consisted of 10 episodes. Season 2 is also set to feature 10 episodes, each one running for fifteen...

