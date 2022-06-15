ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Erica Leigh

By Scott Mitchell
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the very first edition of Independent Wrestling Spotlight, I had the chance to sit down with one of the best young independent wrestling stars around today, Erica Leigh. Leigh’s start was a bit different from most other independent wrestlers, but she has come such a long way in such a...

PWMania

“Cowboy” Bob Orton Addresses His Son Randy’s Injury

Randy Orton could miss the remainder of the year due to a legitimate injury. WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton discussed his son’s injury in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com. “He’s got a little bit of a back problem. I think he’ll take care...
WWE
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon Issues Message to WWE Staff Following Today’s Announcement

Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s new Interim CEO and Chairwoman, delivered a statement to staff today, announcing her return to work while her father, Vince McMahon, steps down as Chairman & CEO while the Board of Directors investigates him and WWE Talent Relations Senior Vice President John Laurinaitis. Stephanie sent the...
WWE
Wrestling World

Ronda Rousey confesses a secret

Kurt Angle has welcomed SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as his guest on his Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShow.com. talking to her about various topics in her career. One of these was the controversial Wrestlemania 35 finale, where Ronda was pinned unevenly by Becky Lynch who won a historic main event for the WWE women's division, in fact, she was the first female Wrestlemania in history and was up for contention of both belts.
WWE
PWMania

Randy Orton Reportedly Injured, Latest News on His WWE Status and Future

WWE officials are said to be concerned about veteran Superstar Randy Orton’s future. Orton and Riddle haven’t appeared on WWE TV since losing the Title Unification match to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on SmackDown Live on May 20. After the match, The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” according to Riddle, who added that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos on May 23 RAW.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married. The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under...
PWMania

Former WWE Referee Dave Hebner Passes Away

Dave Hebner, a legendary WWE referee and longtime WWE road agent, died at the age of 73. The announcement was made on Twitter this evening by the official Twitter account for Dave’s nephew, referee Brian Hebner, who hosts the “Refin’ It Up” podcast. The account tweeted,...
PWMania

Vince McMahon Appearing on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon will make an appearance on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Mr. McMahon will appear on tonight’s SmackDown broadcast, which will be aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Interestingly, they used the “Mr. McMahon” name for the appearance, which usually separates Vince’s character from the...
WWE
Wrestling World

Former WWE star takes a shot at Batista

Batista has been one of the most popular wrestlers among fans in the modern era, thanks to his overwhelming strength and unmistakable charisma. In addition to being a six-time world champion, Dave has won the World Tag Team Championship three times and the WWE Tag Team Championship once alongside Rey Mysterio.
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Successfully Undergoes Surgery This Week

Sasha Banks recently had eye surgery while on an indefinite suspension from WWE. On Tuesday, Dr. Newsom of Newsome Eye in Tampa Bay, Florida, revealed how Banks underwent PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy) surgery with him. PRK surgery is a suitable option to Lasik for people who participate in high-impact sports. “We...
WWE
PWMania

Tyson Fury Wants Exhibition Match with The Rock and Mike Tyson

Boxing legend Tyson Fury wants to fight WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in an exhibition match. While Fury, 33, has announced that he would retire from boxing, he recently appeared on Good Morning Britain and discussed possible exhibition bouts in the near future. The Rock and Celebrity...
PWMania

William Regal Says He “Would Have Died in 1999” and Owes Vince McMahon His Life

William Regal was asked whether he had any Vince McMahon stories on his Gentleman Villain podcast, and this was his response. “People would think I would have all kinds of stuff, but I don’t. There’s going to be people who don’t like my answer right now. I have nothing but a great relationship. Doesn’t matter what’s happened recently. I’ve always known he’s my boss, so I’ve never got too friendly with him because I knew, and which had happened, and it still doesn’t change my view of him, that one day, he may want to fire me. I’ve had an incredible, always polite, great, working relationship with him. I’ve been very easy to work with as far as not bothering like, ‘What do you want?, yes, thank you’, and I went on. That was my attitude by the time I got to the WWE. I was very happy. As far as being a top star, a lot of people say things about me, ‘You should have been this or should have been that.’ I was very happy because I’d nearly lost my family because of my stupidity in 1997 and 1998. I was very happy working 160-180 days a year, going on, and spending time at home with my children and my wife and not being away all the time because I’ve known a lot of my friends who have ended up very rich and very miserable, or losing all the families, and in many cases died, and I didn’t want that.”
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar has returned to the WWE. In the main event of Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, RAW Superstar Riddle unsuccessfully challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Despite a back-and-forth match, Reigns retained his title with a massive Spear in mid-air for the pin. The Bloodline stood...
WWE
PWMania

Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose Opening Up Donut Shop Together In L.A.

Sonya Deville and Many Rose wil soon be opening their own donut store in the Los Angeles, California area. In a new interview with Forbes, Deville spoke about the new business venture, which will be called “DaMandyz Donutz.”. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches...
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn Reportedly Do Not Get Along in WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has temporarily stepped down as WWE Chairman and CEO. Stephanie McMahon, who will serve as temporary Chairman and CEO, sent a message to WWE employees, which you can read by clicking here. Brandon Thurston of wrestlenomics.com discussed probable changes in WWE following Stephanie’s appointment...
WWE
PWMania

Sherri Shepherd Speaks Out on Negative Encounter She Had With MJF

Sherri Shepherd, a television celebrity, discussed an interaction she had with MJF a few weeks ago in Los Angeles on the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “When I was flying from Los Angeles to New York, I had an encounter with a former child star who appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show back in 2001. So at the time he was five years old, and some of you may remember him because his name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. And Rosie had on as a guest, and he came on at the age of five and came on to sing … Now, young Max did not grow up to be a professional singer. He’s now 26 years old, and he goes by the initials MJF. And he’s a professional wrestler. He is a professional wrestler, and I guess the J in MJF stands for jerk. And I’m gonna tell y’all why – that’s what he was acting like when I met him at the airport when we were waiting in the lounge. Not nice at all. And see, my son Jeffrey, he’s a big wrestling fan and he knows all of the wrestlers. He spotted MJF while we were waiting for the plane. And you know, Jeffrey was really nervous going up to him and asking for an autograph. Because you don’t know. And so I said, ‘I’ll do it for my baby,’ because I’m mother bear. I said I would go up and ask him for an autograph. And I know how to be with celebrities, I know they don’t want you to do a bunch of talking. So I was very nice and I tapped him gently on the leg. And I said, ‘Excuse me, are you the famous wrestler MJF?’ He snapped back, he said, ‘No!’ So I said, ‘Okay, well do people tell you that you look like the famous wrestler MJF?’ Then he snapped back and went, ‘Yes!’ and he put his headphones on and turned away from me.”
PWMania

Backstage Update on Vince McMahon and Internal WWE Reactions

On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon is said to make an in-character appearance. As previously reported, WWE’s Board of Directors is investigating McMahon for a “hidden $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal who was hired in 2019. Senior Vice President of WWE Talent Relations Laurinaitis is also being investigated, and the Board is looking at other cases involving former female workers. Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, but continues his creative obligations, as Stephanie McMahon returns from her leave of absence to operate as Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman.
WWE

