Arizona’s economic recovery continues unevenly from the pandemic. Jobs in three out of the state’s seven metropolitan areas were below their pre-pandemic level in April. Further, jobs in six out of 11 NAICS industries were below their February 2020 level as well. While statewide jobs have regained their pre-pandemic peak well before the U.S., they remain well below where they likely would have been had the pandemic not occurred. Overall, state and national labor markets remain in turmoil as employer efforts to rapidly ramp up production meet workers re-evaluating career objectives and opportunities.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO