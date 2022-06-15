ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Youth ball teams headed to B’ville

By Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.P. Hudson Park will host five divisions of youth baseball and softball as a host site for the Dizzy Dean state championship tournaments this weekend. Hundreds of families will be in Batesville representing more than 40 out-of-town all star teams, an economic boost that local leaders don’t take...

Cody Thomas Gaines, 28

Cody Thomas Gaines, 28, of Batesville passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Cody was born on October 24, 1993 in Southaven to Kathy and Kenny Gaines. He was a skilled electrical and HVAC technician who worked hard and never met a stranger. He was a member of Tocowa Baptist Church and stood firm in his faith throughout his life. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed bow hunting and competitive bow shooting. Cody had an outgoing personality and cherished his friendships, many of which were as close as family, which was dearest to him, especially the bond he held with his parents and grandparents. He was a wonderful and loving son, grandson, and nephew who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
BATESVILLE, MS
Mary Ruth Goode Jaudon, 86

Mary Ruth Goode Jaudon, 86, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery near Sardis. The family will receive friends one hour prior the funeral service.
SARDIS, MS
Panola County Jail Log 6/5-12/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. June 5. Devonte Dominique Brown, 401...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Les Mayo

Les Mayo, 56, of Crenshaw, MS passed away June 17, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto. Services were held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pate-Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in Longtown Cemetery.
CRENSHAW, MS
MDOT to improve intersections in west Mississippi

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a project that will improve intersections throughout western Mississippi. MDOT leaders said the project will take place in Yazoo, Warren, Copiah, Holmes, Claiborne, Humphreys, Washington, Jefferson, Sunflower and Bolivar counties. Work will be done to upgrade and add signs, striping, raised […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ole Miss Athletics Again Sets New Overall APR Record

Ole Miss Athletics continues to soar in the classroom, breaking the department record for highest APR score yet again with a multi-year average of 992 in the annual APR release by the NCAA on Tuesday. The APR data release resumed for 2020-21 for the first time since 2019-20 after a...
OXFORD, MS
Ole Miss Rebels Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Ole Miss Rebels Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?. Okay, okay, first he actually has to win the job, but he’s got too much talent to not blow up in this offense under this coaching staff. The 6-2, 220-pounder was a superstar recruit...
OXFORD, MS
Work Starts on Long-Term I-55 Project Near Key Memphis Span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Work has started in. on a $141 million project to build travel lanes and a roundabout intersection on the Interstate 55 interchange near a heavily traveled bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas. Lane closures began Monday at the I-55 and Crump interchange close to downtown Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
How Trinity Health Center is helping those in need in north Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The non-profit Trinity Health Center is providing valuable free healthcare to people in Horn Lake, Mississippi. "Trinity Health Center at The Dream Center provides hope and healing to the community,” said Irene Wilson, Director of Trinity Health Center. “DeSoto County Dream Center offers for services. That's healthcare, education, clothing and food."
HORN LAKE, MS
$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Pontotoc restaurant severely damaged in fire

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire severely damaged a popular restaurant in Pontotoc. The fire happened sometime on Wednesday, June 15 at Sydnei's Grill & Catering on Highway 15. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, it will be closed until further notice.
PONTOTOC, MS
Wednesday crash killed two in Grenada County

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Wednesday morning in Grenada County left two people dead. Sheriff Rolando Fair said the wreck happened at approximately 9:15 on Highway 51. It appears two vehicles collided. The crash killed Kenneth Williams and Douglas Williams, both of Tillatoba. Two other individuals were taken to...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
Batesville man killed in Lafayette County crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Batesville died as the result of a Tuesday morning, June 14 crash in Lafayette County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 8:20 on U.S. Highway 278. A pickup truck collided with the rear of a dump truck,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Southaven man dies in Tunica shooting incident

Tunica law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal shooting incident late Monday night that resulted in the death of a Southaven man. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called along U.S. Highway 61 South in Dundee about 11:25 p.m. Monday night. A motorist called stating there...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Grenada PD: Explosive removed, arrest made Wednesday evening

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was arrested in Grenada after law enforcement removed an explosive device Wednesday evening, June 15. The ordeal began at approximately 7:27 p.m. when officers responded to Gayosa Street. Nicklaus Cole allegedly threatened to blow up a house where he and other people lived, according...
GRENADA, MS
Oxford, MS – Cody Gaines Dies in Rear-End Crash on US-278

It was reported that a pickup truck was traveling behind a dump truck on the highway. The two vehicles crashed, with the pickup hitting the rear of the truck. The driver of the pickup, 28-year-old Cody Gaines, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The two occupants of the dump truck were not injured.
OXFORD, MS

